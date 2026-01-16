Silencing Dissent

Despite government ministers’ commitment to phasing out animal testing, Labour now intends to criminalise protests outside animal breeding and testing facilities — a move that will undermine British democracy.

It might feel a long time ago now, but at the last election, while many criticised Labour’s offer as too vague or limited, there was no denying a genuine appetite for something new. Whether people voted to see the back of the Conservatives or in hope of something better, the direction of travel was unmistakable. And that near-universal sense of fatigue with the Tories did not come about because the public felt its government wasn’t authoritarian or overbearing enough.

Nobody voted Labour because they wanted a digital ID, and there was no mention in our manifesto of limiting jury trials. Similarly, if the public were clamouring to have fewer rights to protest, the Conservatives’ track record might have been more of a voter winner.

Today, the government appears set on taking a further step in the wrong direction with its plans to criminalise protest sites linked to animal testing. The legislation builds on the same Public Order Act Labour opposed in opposition — redefining ‘life sciences infrastructure’, including animal testing facilities, as ‘key national infrastructure’. This could see animal welfare activists jailed for up to a year or hit with unlimited fines for protesting facilities the government itself wants to see phased out. Ministers backed plans to accelerate the end of animal testing just two months ago.

I welcomed the government’s animal welfare strategy released over Christmas. Banning trail hunting demonstrated action on a manifesto pledge and a willingness to take on vested interests, while standing with a public that overwhelmingly supports animal welfare. This misstep on animal testing highlights a dysfunctional trend in government: positive steps in one area of policy, immediately undermined by competing priorities in another.

It’s so disappointing that many of the same animal-loving constituents who joined me in celebrating our animal welfare strategy are now contacting me, outraged that a Labour government is seeking to criminalise them. The proposals fail to stand up to the most rudimentary scrutiny; there is no legislative gap to fill. Existing laws already provide robust protections against actual criminal activity.

The powers within the Public Order Act, designed for airports, major roads, and utilities, were never intended to cover these private, often US-owned companies. Treating them as equivalent to national infrastructure shields private profits from legitimate dissent, placing corporate interests above the right to protest. What’s worse, the government had initially attempted to pass these measures without proper parliamentary scrutiny or a vote for all MPs.

With further plans on the horizon to restrict protests drawing condemnation from civil society groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Greenpeace, and the Trade Union Congress, the message is clear: animal welfare protesters are today’s target, and if the slide against the right to free assembly that began under the last government isn’t halted, tomorrow it will be others.

Protest is a fundamental pillar of our democracy; for millions of people, it is their most powerful lever outside the election cycle to make their voices heard. It is authentically democratic. While corporate interests haunt the corridors of power and pollute politics around the world, the power to organise collectively is one of the most potent tools working people hold in the perennial tug-of-war against wealth and power in our society.

One of my first responsibilities as a backbench MP is to uphold the civil liberties and rights of my constituents. As a Labour MP, the responsibility to defend ordinary people’s ability to make themselves heard is even greater. Movements, from the Chartists and the Anti-Apartheid struggle to the anti-war movement, Black Lives Matter, and the pro-Palestine campaign, do not exist in a vacuum. They form part of the fabric underpinning the broad left in this country — arenas of struggle for a better world, schools of activism, and shaping our national debate outside the clutches of media barons and corporate interests.

The stakes in British politics have scarcely been higher: we are potentially facing the most right-wing government in my lifetime, a climate catastrophe, gross inequality, and low wages. The list goes on and on. A Labour government should deepen democracy, expand people’s power, and recognise where its true strength lies. Shielding the powerful from dissent only strengthens our opponents. By curtailing the right to protest, we risk laying the foundations for a more authoritarian and less democratic state. That’s not the job of the Labour Party.