Senate Panel Set to Grill Moderna CEO over COVID-19 Vaccine Price Hikes

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions is set to grill Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel on Wednesday after reports the company is considering quadrupling the price of its COVID-19 vaccine.

“On one of the most important matters facing our country the American people – Democrats, Republicans, independents, progressives, and conservatives – could not be more united. And that is the need to take on the unprecedented corporate greed of the pharmaceutical industry and to substantially lower the outrageously high price of prescription drugs,” Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, remarked on the Senate floor on Feb. 15 — the date Bancel accepted an invitation to testify before the committee. The same day, Moderna announced a patient assistance program that would provide its vaccine to uninsured or underinsured patients at no cost starting in May.

The pharmaceutical industry consistently spends more money on federal lobbying than any other industry. Pharmaceutical companies and industry groups spent a combined $373.7 million on federal lobbying in 2022, $152.2 million more than the electronics manufacturing and equipment industry, the second biggest federal lobbying spender last year.

Moderna reported paying federal lobbyists for the first time ever in the months leading up to the coronavirus outbreak, quickly ramping up federal lobbying spending that did not slow when the pandemic subsided.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company spent $690,000 on federal lobbying in 2022, more than it’s spent in any single year.