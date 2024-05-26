Selling Fascism

Fascism has become a marketable product again. And a very profitable one to boot.

Fascism is now being sold through a series of Traveling Carnivals both in the United States and Europe. And everywhere you look these days there are google-eyed Carny Barkers pitching the Traveling Carnival at the Rubes on the street. “You looking for a good time? Right this way, Ladies and Gentlemen, right this way! Step right up.”

Of course entering the Traveling Carnival Fascist Fairgrounds is always free. Once the Rubes are in, they become “marks”. In the old carnival days of the 30s, if you walked around the fairgrounds and spent your nickels and dimes foolishly on rigged games, like the duck shoot, where you were given a rifle with a crooked sight or a bent barrel, then the wink was given to the marker man and he would place a chalk mark on the back of your shoulder; that’s how you—the victim—became known as “the mark.”

The mark is then easily recognized by the other carnival cons in on the game and lured to other booths or tents where the mark is urged to spend his money until he has no more. But of course with barkers outside every tent yelling: “Hurry! Hurry! Hurry! Everyone’s a winner. Double your money!” there is the promise to win a great deal more than what is invested, and because marks are gullible, and greedy for winnings, then if they have run out of nickels and dimes, they are “put on the send”, to go home—or these days to the ATM—and get more money, but now they bring back real cash paper money.

Yes, I’m still talking about how the Traveling Carnival Fascist Fairground operates. It’s a well-oiled, expertly marketed con game that takes in millions in cash on a daily basis and bilks millions of Rubes around the globe. Some of the Con Masters have even taken charge of countries like Hungary and Slovakia and Serbia and Albania. Some are hovering near the top of the pile, like in the Netherlands. In Spain and Portugal, where some people can still remember fascist rulers they had to live under, a resurgence is evident and the alarm bells are ringing.

Franco and Salazar closed the Iberian peninsula to democracy and progress, both of them ruling their countries with an iron fist. Salazar loved corporatism, modeling his regime after the one in Italy. Franco was by far the most ruthless and bloody dictator of his era until Adolf rose to the top of the heap of bones. The place where the Inquisition was born is where the most dangerous cult-like sect within the Catholic Church calls home. Opus Dei arose in Spain and supported the repressive regime of Franco, harmonizing with the fascism of the day, and it seems as if it has never cut its ties with the would-be authoritarians who are around now.

The original Fascist carnival show con game was sold to the public by an Italian actor and screenwriter by the name of Benito Amilcare Andrea Mussolini. Later, after he ascended to the dictatorship of the corporate state, he wrote some books: The Doctrine of Fascism in 1932, and The Corporate State in 1935. He also wrote screenplays for a couple of films, the best known being 100 Days of Napoleon, which was made in 1935 and released in the US in 1936.

Benito, like the fascists who followed him, knew well how to sell his product. He had learned the power of the new media and used it to his benefit, as did—and still do—the fascists who have followed. Moving pictures and radio opened up the world to marketing on a mass scale. These were mediums that had not existed before. Consumers no longer had to know how to read in order to be influenced to buy the product. Moving pictures give us the illusion of life. People moving and people talking just like in real life. And the good screenwriter and the good director, using expert camera technique and lighting can convince the viewer that what is being shown and said is true.

So when you entered Benito’s movie house, or later Adolf’s movie theater, their version of the truth could be fed to you in the dark, to your staring eyes and your open ears, underpinned by an emotional music soundtrack and words that grab you, evoke an emotional response, and convince you that the product—fascism—is the cure for all ills in society and the product that will heal your troubled soul.

Today’s Traveling Carnival Fascist Fairgrounds are no longer limited to a dark room with a screen at one end. The Fairgrounds are on your desktop and the carnival is in your hand. Screens are everywhere. Ah, yes, the Fascist Fairgrounds are full of colorful characters and eye-catching tents which—for a small fee—you can enter and be entertained. Some are even free (TikTok, YouTube), but if you really want to have the complete experience you have to pay some kind of an entrance fee, whether it is with your personal information (data) or actual cash.

So, what’s available at the carnival? How does it work?

The Traveling Carnival Fascist Fairground is made up of all sorts of interesting—for the Rube/mark—things to do. There are rides, like the “Take Our Border Back” trucker convoy that drove across the U.S. They went through Virginia to Florida, then Texas, Arizona and California. Along the way they were able to fly their banners proclaiming that the United States was being invaded by Mexicans and Central Americans. These truckers seem to have forgotten that their ancestors invaded the continent from afar and actually killed off most of the original inhabitants. But in the fascist lexicon “Might is Right”, so killing off indigenous people is OK because, as is declared loudly by the conquistadors: “Possession is nine-tenths of the law.”

In the Kingdom of Florida the local dictator, aka Santo Ronaldo, even proposed opening up a theme park based on Adolf’s Dachau, where “woke” people can be displayed behind barbed wire and taunted and tortured by the Rubes who pay to engage in blood sports.

Back in the old days, before the latest crop of grifters infiltrated (mostly) the Republican Party, there was Warren G. Harding and his Teapot Dome scandal. John Oliver explained Harding and his scandals expertly in an episode of Last Week Tonight. [Yes, the Democrats have their own bunch of crooks too!]

The Traveling Carnival also has food vendors who will sell you on the absolute necessity of cattle-ranching (and government subsidies for the ranchers), which you need in order to feed your burger habit, and corn farming (with its huge subsidies for the farmers) to feed those cattle and provide fuel for your farm vehicle, as well as provide you with flakes and corn dogs to increase your cholesterol and BMI (body mass index).

The Orange Menace, the latest American Master of The Con, is an expert vendor of these items. He even tried selling steaks to people once, although that venture, like many others he has tried to push onto the public, failed miserably.

The most interesting merchandise available to the Rube and sold by the con men at the Traveling Carnival Fascist Fairgrounds is guaranteed to stroke his ego and make him feel his masculinity rise to attention. Guns. Guns are #1. The top of the hit parade for the mark who is convinced that he has to defend himself against people who are not like him. He professes to be non-Catholic, white-skinned and Christian (at least in brand name if not in actual practice). This self-description gives him, according to the barkers at the carnival, the right to do unto others whatever the fuck he wants to do, as long as the others have a different skin color or a different religion.

Republicans in the United States and the new fascists in Europe haven’t yet proclaimed this nihilist doctrine aloud like Adolf and his cronies did. But Vlad the Bad has no compunction about that. He says it out loud. In fact he shouts it out as loud as he can on any screen he can inhabit. Anyone who is not of his religion [What doctrine does the KGB adhere to?] and not of his ethnic persuasion, is an Unmensch. These cruel, wicked and inhuman people don’t deserve to live. They can be slaughtered, their land taken from them and the survivors can be enslaved and forced to work for the Übermensch.

If you walk into Vlad’s tent at the carnival, you will enjoy the Kalashnikov symbol of proud [boy] masculinity that every soldier carries as he joins the constant parade of meat assaults against the barbarian hordes from the West who are trying to invade and topple Mother Russia, the seat of Wisdom and Holiness. Soldiers dying and missiles flying in the direction of the enemy are how your lust for blood is satiated, while the golden cupolas of the onion-domed churches glisten in the sun.

One thing you need to know about the modern Fascist Fairground carnival: All the games are run as Flat Stores or Flat Joints, where the owner wins every time and the mark gets fleeced completely. Bankman-Fried and Bernie Madoff ran Flat Stores that raked in every dollar which was invested in their scam. They were caught. There are thousands of operators out there of the fascist persuasion who have never been caught. Why? Because some of them either have the power to write the laws or they have corrupt friends who write the laws for them.

Of course the Traveling Carnival Fascist Fairground also has games of chance. Online Poker is one that grabs the dummies instantly. They see the shows that display the winner who rose from nowhere and attained the pinnacle of success, earning millions after finally being asked to appear at the poker table in Las Vegas. All the greedy wannabe Rubes out there are having orgasms in their dreams each time they see the flashing lights of the casino and the chips piling up on the table.

“If the question is, ‘What percentage of people who play poker in casinos and/or online are winners?’, then the answer is probably somewhere around 5 percent, or even lower. … The same is true—though to a lesser degree—online.”

A scam, or a confidence trick, is an attempt to defraud a person or group after first gaining their trust. Confidence tricks exploit victims using a combination of the victim’s credulity, naïveté, compassion, vanity, confidence, irresponsibility, and greed.

Why do you think they love the Orange Monster Con Master? After years of preparing the marks for fleecing, gaining their confidence through books, appearances on TV and then a slew of outrageous lies, he steps out onto the world stage with a coterie of fawning sycophants who amplify his every falsehood until even a reincarnated Goebbels wouldn’t be able to match him in the bigness of the lies.

Marks forget the simple rules: When something is too good to be true, it must be a con. Placing ideas in people’s minds, like winning big on an investment that is bunk or on a game of chance that is rigged, is a basic tenet of selling fascism to the gullible. When the wannabe fascist leader says: I will take care of you. I will make life better for you! The naïve believe. Why? Because they have been softened up by the razzle-dazzle of the success story, the against-all-odds fight to glory that the Con Master has woven around himself.

Adolf was a failed architecture student, a failed artist who had briefly seen service in World War 1 on the losing side. He organized a putsch in Munich and that failed too. Failure after failure, until a merry band of psychopaths and sociopaths joined him and eventually placed him on the throne of Germany. And then he failed again, big time, and brought the whole house down. Ruin and destruction followed him everywhere he went.

The Orange Monster Con Master and his Traveling Carnival Fascist Fairground is no different. Using the technique of Stochastic Terrorism, the fascist barker stirs up the lunatic fringe. They entered the tent that houses the Freak Show (a show where human oddities displayed themselves, often selling photos, Bibles or other memorabilia) at first to have a look at the freaky people in there, but then they realized that this is how they could actually join the carnival and become part of the action.

Language used in the days immediately prior to the insurrectionist event of January 6 “arguably falls short of the standard of incitement, it is likely a candidate case of stochastic terrorism with several recognizable features: incendiary rhetoric from an influential figure; an audience primed and easily goaded into action, aligned with a conspiratorial movement; language-use which has plausible deniability; and an actual security threat as out­come.” (link)

The Traveling Carnival Fascist Fairground is everywhere and working hard to steal your money and rape your mind. What every aspiring fascist leader should remember however is that failure and very often a violent end are what awaits the hubris inculcated in these tyrants.