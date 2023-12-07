Saving Britain’s Grassroots Venues

A threat to close down Preston’s most iconic grassroots music venue has sparked a campaign to secure its future as a cooperative — and shown a real alternative to the for-profit model destroying local culture.

Since 2006, The Ferret — previously the Mad Ferret — has stood as one of the city of Preston’s most iconic venues. Once a standard pub on the arterial Fylde Road, the venue that sits opposite the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN) campus has gained the loyalty of hundreds of bands and regular punters.

But in a city of over 140,000 people, it is one of the last remaining live music venues. Despite the venue’s solid social base, the Ferret had a bombshell dropped on it in the past year: their landlords intended to put the building up for sale. For those running the place, it seemed likely that the building would fall into the hands of property developers, putting the Ferret at real risk of closure.

The Ferret’s possible fate is far from irregular. In the past two decades, the doors have closed on 35 percent of grassroots music venues, with the majority vanishing due to rent hikes, property redevelopment and noise complaints. This year, the Independent Society of Musicians found that one small venue closes every month. These problems have only been compounded by Covid-19, unmanageable energy bills and the economic crisis, with a recent YouGov study finding that 50 percent of Britons can’t afford to go to gigs.

At a time when those who platform, create and enjoy live music need more support than ever, The Ferret — like too many venues before them — have found themselves falling foul of potential gentrification, with landlords placing profits ahead of the people and cultural landscape of Preston. Here, they have followed Edinburgh’s Picture House, which closed after owners sold the premises to Wetherspoon, which doesn’t play music. Across the Pennines from Preston, the legendary Leeds venue The Cockpit was forced to close, despite the city’s huge student population.

More recently, Manchester’s Night & Day Cafe were served legal notice by the city council after a single noise complaint was made by someone who moved above the venue decades after it had been well-established (and who has since moved out). As a result, the Night & Day and Manchester City Council are now in a legal battle, with the venue maintaining that the source of this problem was that ‘no acoustic consideration was given during the planning of the apartments next to the pre-existing venue.’

It is a bleak situation. Growing up in the North West, the fondest memories of my adolescence revolve around going to gigs, watching friends’ bands or dancing to DJs across Lancashire and Greater Manchester. They were formative: lifelong friendships were sparked late at night on sticky dancefloors over cheap beer in environments where many of us could find our crowd. Without these venues, how would so many of us have developed as freely, or have found the people we now cherish? These institutions, small as they were, made my world a lot larger, yet many have vanished — mostly because our prevailing economic and political system values landlords and wealthy flat-owners over those who offer something culturally and socially rich to society.

Access to grassroots venues is essential to any functioning music, comedy or arts scene. Without them, people have no space to perform, no platform to progress, and no method of engaging and encountering like-minded comedians and performers. If we continue to allow venue after venue to close unchecked, this will represent yet more serious decline for our country. Without the political will to stop this now, more venues will close and the communities that surround them won’t recover.