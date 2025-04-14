Close Menu
    Rural, Red-State Resistance and the Next Step

    By Z ArticleNo Comments7 Mins Read
    Source: Originally published by Z. Feel free to share widely.

    The “Hands Off” demonstrations on April 5 reached Idaho and Montana—two very pro-Trump states. Over 4,000 people turned out in Missoula (pop. 78,000), and eighteen  other Montana cities saw protests, including Kalispell (pop. 30,000), Hamilton (pop.  5,600), and even tiny Troy (pop. 900). Idaho protests included a “massive crowd” in  Boise, 1,000 protesters in Pocatello, 500 in Twin Falls, and “several hundred” in Coeur  d’Alene and Driggs (pop. 2,300). 

    Spring was in the air. The sun was bright. Protest signs blossomed. Passing  motorists seemed supportive—according to news reports, more thumbs up than middle  fingers and monster trucks. The participants were pleased to have something tangible to do, something that seemed to matter. Well-meaning folks got to express their  frustrations and fears and discovered they aren’t alone—not locally, not nationally. A  beautiful day. 

    But…was it a momentum-building activity? Would it bear fruit? Or was it  merely catharsis? 

    This example might be typical: Some 800 people (sadly, almost no one under age  30) lined a downtown street in Sandpoint, Idaho. The crowd, including a few  Republicans, was enthusiastic and amiable, even inspired. Yet there were no formal  orations, no one distributing flyers, no educational opportunities, no calls for action, no  invitations to join or form a resistance organization, no public discussion of a next step.  Shout, wave your signs, go home. 

    So, what is the next step for those who wish to resist Trumpism but live in the  rural, intermountain West? There will be more nationwide days of protest and,  hopefully, nationwide acts of noncooperation, such as boycotts and general strikes. But  what can be accomplished locally when you are outnumbered by Trump voters, ignored  by state and national lawmakers, and isolated from the centers of financial, political,  and demographic power? Frankly, without national media attention, anti-Trump chants  in your quiet mountain town will go mostly unheard. 

    Trump is one man. Trumpism, especially presidential contempt for constitutional  separation of powers, relies on the support or acquiescence of thousands of lawmakers. Red-state resisters have almost no direct leverage over the president, but they do have  access to their federal congressional delegation, governor, and state legislators. The  basic strategy should be to pressure these high-profile Trump enablers, make them pay  a political price for cooperating with presidential assaults on the Constitution while  betraying their constituents’ interests. 

    In the past few years, Montana state legislators have passed a series of voter  suppression laws. In Idaho, the attorney general and a group of state legislators continue their disingenuous campaign to impair statewide ballot propositions. The state  supreme courts have blocked these stratagems—for the moment.  

    Recently, the Idaho governor’s office established an automated phone line— “press 2 for veto”—because so many people were objecting to House Bill 93. This “tax  credit” legislation, pushed by out-of-state lobbyists and narrowly passed by state  senators, would likely shift $50 million from Idaho’s underfunded public schools into  private religious schools. Despite the fact that 86 percent of 37,457 phone messages and  emails to the governor opposed the bill, he signed it into law. The special phone  number was just for show. 

    Democrats, unaffiliated voters, and traditional Republicans tend to agree on  supporting public education, constitutional church-state separation, and voting rights.  Many Republicans are souring on MAGA extremism. The ground is fertile for  nonviolent campaigns—something beyond petitions, phone calls, and biennial voting— to defend and expand state-level democracy. So why a special day of protest against  Trump and no special days of protest against anti-democracy lawmakers closer to  home? 

    Currently, it’s (relatively) easy to organize an anti-Trump protest because 1) his  despicable words and actions are constantly in the news, 2) national organizations are  providing leadership, and 3) potential protesters know you’re not going to ask them to  march on Washington. Organizing to demand democratic integrity from a governor or  legislator will require greater effort because 1) such politicians may appear decent and  polite, 2) you can’t rely on national leadership, and 3) potential protesters may worry  that you will ask them to take the next step, such as rally outside someone’s office or  occupy the state capitol. 

    But if U.S. citizens really want to roll back repressive rule by wealthy interests,  they’ll have to sacrifice more than two hours on a Saturday afternoon. The choice, as  always, is complacency or democracy. Maybe people are finally ready. Maybe that’s  why so many are now asking, What can we do? 

    As you build a non-partisan, pro-democracy campaign—as you strategize tangible  actions—think about separating Trump voters from Trumpism. That’s not impossible.  Trump’s incompetent appointees and economic policies are already undermining his support. His tariff program will prove to be a significant tax on the middle class. 

    The average U.S. voter isn’t sure what to believe about political news and pays  more attention to personal economic indicators. The average small-town voter is  socially conscious within their community—more so than urbanites may realize—and  far less concerned with people they can’t see. 

    A promising path, then, is to make plain the connection between Trump policies  and declining prospects at the local level. Letters to editors, study groups, social media,  panel discussions (teach-ins), and neighborly conversations can be effective, with little  risk involved, especially if you follow these guidelines:

    -Leave out party politics and personalities; this is about policies and how individuals  are faring locally. 

    -Speak the local language—freedom, founding fathers, Constitution—but sincerely, not  sardonically. 

    -Emphasize shared values, such as local self-determination, human decency, equal  economic opportunity. 

    -Don’t expect miraculous conversions. Plant seeds. Serve food for thought.  -Rather than engage in debate, listen to concerns and ask questions, build friendships. -Don’t worry about your hardcore MAGA neighbors; they aren’t your audience. -This essay may be a useful example. 

    To summarize: 1) organize a local and state-level, non-partisan, pro-democracy action campaign, 2) educate residents on how Trumpism hurts them, 3) force state  officials to choose between Trumpism and their disaffected constituents. The odds  might seem long in a rural red state, but with U.S. democracy imperiled, every bit of  resistance (short of violence) is needed, every bit of pressure helps. 

    Furthermore, because the fascist danger (government thuggery) may be worse than you  think, and because, presumably, you don’t want to be like the polite, decent Germans in  the 1930s who kept their heads down while Nazis gradually consolidated power,  consider these two steps: 

    Identify true allies. A day may come when you find yourself protecting  vulnerable individuals, such as immigrants, single mothers, medical professionals,  teachers, LGBTQ+ folks, yourself. Know who you can trust. Prepare encrypted methods  of communication. Use thought experiments to ponder how you (and your tight  network) might respond to a crisis. If all of this sounds overly dramatic, think about  those unsuspecting, unprepared Germans. 

    Carry out acts of civil disobedience—if you’re willing to suffer the potential legal  consequences. But be strategic, not self-serving. Focus on exposing injustices in your  community or state. Think in terms of educating and inspiring. Which is to say, make  sure your action is compelling enough to “go viral” and nonviolent enough to win  sympathy—like this infamous town hall incident. Silence is consent; private dissent is  complaining; public dissent empowers others. 

    Last, but perhaps first, be positive—though not in a trite way. Trumpism is the  culmination of political trends that began in the 1980s or sooner. It depends on fear,  hatred, ignorance, and division. In recent years, Idaho and Montana have attracted  thousands of new residents with fear-based worldviews.  

    The antidote is to build a joyful community—for the long term. Plan upbeat  public events to overcome your fears. Employ humor, make political dissent fun, get  teenagers involved (their futures are in jeopardy, after all). See what happens. Changing  your own energy changes the energy of those around you. Physicists call it high  vibrational frequency. Christians call it love.

