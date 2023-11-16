    Donate
    Login
    Art Palestine & Israel

    Rubble

    By No Comments2 Mins Read
    Source: Originally published by Z. Feel free to share widely.
    Source: Wikimedia - Palestinians inspect the ruins of Aklouk Tower destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 8, 2023.

    Rubble
    As I pull the covers up over me on this chilly November night
    I settle in for sleep in the comfort of my bed
    My mind drifts
    I can’t help but think about the little girl who is not in her bed tonight
    trapped in the rubble
    pressed under tons of concrete and steel
    days without a caress
    or the comforting words of her parents
    without her ragged stuffed dog that provided some small comfort in the routine misery that was,
    until recently, life in an open air prison where everyone struggled to survive
    A struggle that has now reached its climax for this child
    A struggle that is over for so many others like her
    I imagine she is hungry
    a hunger that I’ve never even remotely known
    she’s had nothing to eat but the dust that cakes the inside of her mouth
    that has choked off her voice
    so she can only weep in silence
    in the dark
    under the concrete and steel
    in the rubble
    She is thirsty
    with no liquids available but her tears
    She has been locked in this position for days
    a building holds her down
    crushing her left leg
    Her senses don’t work like they used to
    Her eyes burn when she tries to open them
    Her lungs burn with every shallow breath
    Pain overcomes her
    She is terrified and confused
    as I would be
    but even more so because she’s only 3 years old and doesn’t fully understand what is
    happening to her
    She drifts in and out of consciousness
    but there is no rest
    just intermittent breaks from the terror
    What will take her first
    dehydration, infection, or shock
    She desperately wants her yaba and yamma
    Her father’s hands desperately dig to reach her
    Her mom cannot help
    her body awaits burial
    God also reaches His hands toward her
    Who will reach her first?
    I imagine how I would feel if my child was encased in a concrete and steel sarcophagus
    How is this little girl of Gaza any different from our children?
    How can we allow this?
    I fall asleep
    We sleep.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.