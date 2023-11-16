Rubble

As I pull the covers up over me on this chilly November night

I settle in for sleep in the comfort of my bed

My mind drifts

I can’t help but think about the little girl who is not in her bed tonight

trapped in the rubble

pressed under tons of concrete and steel

days without a caress

or the comforting words of her parents

without her ragged stuffed dog that provided some small comfort in the routine misery that was,

until recently, life in an open air prison where everyone struggled to survive

A struggle that has now reached its climax for this child

A struggle that is over for so many others like her

I imagine she is hungry

a hunger that I’ve never even remotely known

she’s had nothing to eat but the dust that cakes the inside of her mouth

that has choked off her voice

so she can only weep in silence

in the dark

under the concrete and steel

in the rubble

She is thirsty

with no liquids available but her tears

She has been locked in this position for days

a building holds her down

crushing her left leg

Her senses don’t work like they used to

Her eyes burn when she tries to open them

Her lungs burn with every shallow breath

Pain overcomes her

She is terrified and confused

as I would be

but even more so because she’s only 3 years old and doesn’t fully understand what is

happening to her

She drifts in and out of consciousness

but there is no rest

just intermittent breaks from the terror

What will take her first

dehydration, infection, or shock

She desperately wants her yaba and yamma

Her father’s hands desperately dig to reach her

Her mom cannot help

her body awaits burial

God also reaches His hands toward her

Who will reach her first?

I imagine how I would feel if my child was encased in a concrete and steel sarcophagus

How is this little girl of Gaza any different from our children?

How can we allow this?

I fall asleep

We sleep.

