Review of Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘A House of Dynamite’

In a 1988 lecture entitled ‘What is the writer saying?’, Anthony Burgess asked the audience

to imagine literature as a kind of line. At one end of this line, he says, we have didactic

literature, and at the other end we have pornography. Art, as realised in the works of, say,

James Joyce and Virginia Woolf, exists in the middle of the line, where the writer is

concerned only with the manipulation of language. The key to a bestseller, according to

Burgess, is to bend the line so that the didactic and the pornographic meet. In such books we

learn an awful lot about the organisation of the White House, or how an airport is run, or how

secret military operations are carried out; and when we finally get a bit of sex or violence, it

is as a kind of reward for learning. Burgess only applied his formula to works of literature,

and even then only jokingly, but I think it applies equally well to films.

One of the most adept practitioners of the ‘film bestseller’ is Kathryn Bigelow. In films like

The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, there is an abundance of technical jargon and

procedural trivia, but also enough periods of violent indulgence to keep those who are less

enamoured of military ranks and code words interested in the story. What these films lack,

however, is that ‘middle of the line’ quality which characterises all good works of art,

whatever the medium: namely, the incitement to question our basic assumptions about the

world. Thus, in The Hurt Locker, we are asked to focus on the inner turmoil of an American

bomb-disposal expert, while disgracefully ignoring the commoner, but much less discussed,

experience of the 500,000+ Iraqis who were slaughtered by US soldiers, not to mention the

millions who were displaced by the United States’ ‘intervention’. At no point are we

prompted to question the correctness of what we see or the moral implications of how we see

it. The result is a tacit affirmation of the values and falsehoods pedalled by the ruling class.

And Bigelow’s latest film, A House of Dynamite, is no different. Here, as in The Hurt Locker

and Zero Dark Thirty, the view that Bigelow takes of her subject matter—nuclear war—is so

narrow and peripheral as to constitute outright misrepresentation. That she should choose to

tell the story of a single, unattributed missile being launched at the United States is highly

revealing of American attitudes towards, and ignorance of, the United States’ commitment to

nuclear supremacy and proliferation since 1945. As Noam Chomsky notes in his essay ‘How

Many Minutes to Midnight?’, in those years after the war, ‘the United States possessed about

half of total world wealth and an even greater percentage of its manufacturing capacity’.

Moreover, ‘the Russians’, who quickly became the scapegoat for US expansionism, were ‘far

behind in industrial development and technological sophistication’. Yet the move towards

nuclear disarmament never came, and peace proposals that might have eased tensions were

flatly rejected by the United States. For example, when Khrushchev proposed mutual

reductions in weapons in the 1960s, the incoming Kennedy administration not only rejected

the proposal, but, as Kenneth Waltz wrote, consequently ‘undertook the largest strategic and

conventional peace-time military build-up the world has yet seen’.

Subsequent administrations took over where Kennedy left off, bolstering the United States’

military arsenal and constantly threatening to put that arsenal to use. Perhaps the most

revealing move came during the Clinton years, when a STRATCOM study entitled

‘Essentials of Post-Cold War Deterrence’ concluded that the United States should maintain

first strike capacity and that ‘It hurts to portray ourselves as too fully rational and coolheaded… That the US may become irrational and vindictive if its vital interests are attacked should be part of the national persona we project’, adding that it is ‘beneficial [for our strategic posture] if some elements may appear to be potentially “out of control”’. The purpose of such behaviour, of course, is to create a perpetual threat of nuclear attack, which, as Chomsky notes, is a severe violation of the UN charter.

With all that in mind, it seems to me absurd that a film which focuses on a nuclear threat

without origin, and which fails to mention the United States’ complicity in its own

destruction, will inspire any meaningful discussion about nuclear disarmament or the

responsibility that governments and systems of private power bear in that process. On the

contrary, I think that it will serve to consolidate the view that precarity and unaccountability

are essential parts of humanity’s relationship to nuclear weapons, and may even exacerbate

the prejudices that many Americans have against ordinary Russian and Chinese citizens. To

be clear, the main problem of the film is not that it is unrealistic; indeed, incidents of this kind

(minus the detonation) were and still are unnervingly common. Rather, the problem is the

narrow scope of what it deems to be permissible debate—a scope which, in my view, wholly

conforms to the demands of capitalist censorship.