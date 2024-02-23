Progressive Dreams for Public Transit

This February, a user-made map depicting an expanded Atlanta transit system went viral on social media.

The image stirred strong reactions from Atlantans. Comments like “They should’ve done this 25 years ago” and “let’s get this idea in the hands of the politicians ASAP” flooded in. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority quickly distanced itself, reminding the public that pursuing such projects would take billions in additional funding.

Maps like this go viral all the time.

“I’m glad that people are starting to dream and have these big ideas of what the system should look like,” transit organizer Bakari Height told Inequality.org in a recent interview.

A decade ago, Height co-founded MARTA Army, a grassroots action group committed to improving public transit. He currently works in Baltimore as the Labor Network for Sustainability’s Transit Equity Organizer.

Another viral transit map: Brooke Robinson’s “Sexier MARTA.” When asked to comment on the piece, Brooke said “I made this map with love for the city where I grew up, and I hope it inspires others […] Even though the real world is restricted by politics and limited funding, we can always dream, can’t we?”

“I don’t think Atlanta has really capitalized on the fact that they’re one of the only Southern cities with heavy rail,” explains Height.

The second-largest metropolitan area of the Southeast United States, Atlanta has 48 miles of rail. European metro areas with comparable populations — like Berlin and Madrid — have roughly four times more. What matters more is the number of stations: Berlin and Madrid have roughly 300 stations, Atlanta has 38.

With the Atlanta metro region projecting “dramatic growth” in coming decades, transit expansion is becoming more urgent. In a 2023 Atlanta Regional Commision Survey, 90 percent of respondents saw an improved public transit system as important to metro Atlanta’s future. An additional 46 percent said they’d pay higher taxes to fund such improvements.

But the public’s progressive dreams remain far from becoming policy. MARTA’s growth has stagnated. The agency has indefinitely delayed about half the projects that it planned to build in 2016 with proceeds from a voter-approved sales tax.

A disconnect that drives inequality

Most Americans want more public transportation. Yet car-centric infrastructure remains a top government priority. This disconnect in U.S. transportation policy is driving greater inequality.

In a 2023 nationwide survey of registered voters, 71 percent of respondents agreed that we should be shifting funding from highways to public transit and 70 percent believed doing so would be “better for our health, safety, and economy.” Only 18 percent believed that building more lanes or highways could reduce traffic.

This broad consensus shouldn’t surprise us. Public transportation has always driven economic opportunity and health equity — helping alleviate the inequality and pollution that have come to characterize U.S. cities.

U.S. public transit annually saves 37 million metric tons of CO2, a savings equivalent to the combined household electricity emissions of New York City, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.