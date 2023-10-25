Pro-Palestinian Protests Are Erupting From Karachi to London

In the last few days, hundreds of thousands of ordinary people have taken to the streets demanding an end to the murderous Israeli onslaught against the people of Gaza, which had claimed over five thousand lives by October 23. In Cairo on Friday, protesters ignored the tame demonstration organized by supporters of the dictator Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and made their way through police lines into Tahrir Square, symbolic site of the 2011 uprising. The following day, an estimated three hundred thousand people marched through London in solidarity with Gaza, despite threats of legal repression from the Conservative home secretary Suella Braverman. There were similar protests in cities throughout Europe and North America, from Paris and Madrid to New York and Washington, even as Western governments continue to cheerlead for Israel. The protests in support of the Palestinian people are a powerful response to all those who would try to force the war on Gaza into the framework of a “clash of civilizations,” as the US political scientist Samuel Huntington infamously dubbed it. The cause of Palestinian freedom is a universal one, and it is attracting support across the carefully constructed and enforced boundaries of race, religion, and nationality.

Nurturing the Religious Right There have been huge demonstrations in other Muslim countries as well, including my home, Pakistan. While embattled progressives have organized as much and as best as they can, parties of the religious right have led most of the Pakistani protests so far. This reflects the wider shift in the balance of forces between left-wing and Islamist groups since the 1960s and ’70s. Our story is similar to that of many other Muslim-majority countries, where anti-colonial struggles like the Palestinian cause were once largely fought and led by secular, left-wing forces. That was before Western governments — with US imperialism in the lead — directly undermined progressives by patronizing the religious right. The most obvious — and ultimately disastrous — example was neighboring Afghanistan, where the United States and its allies colluded with the Pakistani military and Gulf monarchies to wage “jihad” against the Soviet-backed People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan (PDPA) during the 1970s and ’80s. The Pakistani military dictator who presided over that fateful alliance, General Zia-ul-Haq, previously took part in the Jordanian king Hussein bin Talal’s 1970 assault on the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) while he was on a training mission in Jordan. The PLO had many failings, and its effective surrender to Israel’s endless building of settlements in the occupied West Bank through the Oslo Accords of the 1990s set the stage for the rise of Hamas. But it is the worst form of historical myopia to neglect the role that Pakistan’s ruling class played, along with that of Jordan, Egypt, and many other Muslim-majority states, in working with Western powers to crush secular and left movements, thus paving the way for Islamists to become more dominant. Members of the US foreign policy establishment regularly invoked the term “blowback” after the 9/11 attacks in reference to erstwhile jihadi proteges of Washington that were now seen as terrorists to be exterminated. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now too busy ethnically cleansing Gaza to acknowledge the way Israel welcomed the rise of Mujama al-Islamiya, the organization that would metamorphize into Hamas, in the hope it would become a rival to Fatah and left-wing Palestinian groups. Even those who buy into the Manichean discourse around “terrorism” should be able to acknowledge that the October 7 attack shows us that Western backing for Israel’s ever-intensifying occupation and its wars on Gaza certainly did not undermine Hamas.