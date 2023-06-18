Preparing For A War With China While The Planet Is Already On Fire

Not a day passes without a China-related news item, typically an ominous one. This focus on Chinese matters is perhaps understandable, given China’s sheer size with a population larger than the North American and European populations combined, but it often veers into alarmist and largely fabricated frenzy about an imagined Chinese threat.

China’s actions are presented as belligerent and unjustified, driven by misplaced fears about an encircling West bent on blocking its rise. By contrast, the US government and its allies are unquestionably presumed well-intentioned and fair-minded, benevolently working “towards an international community characterized by cooperation, not division and confrontation” (EU President von der Leyen).

But declared intentions for a world of harmony and cooperation are repeatedly trumped by actual policies that accomplish just the opposite. At a time when all countries, starting with China, should be part of the efforts to develop technology for clean renewable energy and limit the ongoing devastation of global warming, the Biden administration has busied itself with signing “a series of laws aimed at supercharging America’s industrial capacity and imposed new limits on the export of technology to China, in hopes of dominating the race for advanced energy technologies.”

An example of this distorted focus is the most recent G7 meeting. It was an occasion for the US to rally its allies and to re-affirm that “the clean-tech race is an opportunity to go faster and further, together,” but “one country they don’t want to see benefit is China.” Our common planet can go up in flames, as it were, but China will not be allowed to be in the lead of the battle against global warming — let alone lead it. With US leadership, the last day of the G7 meeting was “focused on economic security, an all-but-explicit effort to push back on China’s economic influence.”

This kind of frenzied concern about China’s emergence as a superpower rival to the US has been destructive on many levels. It has created an environment of acquiescence to many extreme policy measures, foremost perhaps in justifying an ever increase in the already-bloated funding for the US military, measures that are invariably proposed and approved with not a hint of skepticism beyond a tiny handful of US Congress members.

Notwithstanding that the US spends more on the military than the next 10-12 countries combined, with the US alone accounting for about 40% of global military spending, the highest-ranking US military officer can still declare solemnly to an audience of US Congress people:

Not exactly a worldview that prioritizes human solidarity and cooperation! On that view, engagement with the rest of the world will be maintained by overwhelming military force – with a police truncheon, so to speak, to keep everyone else on guard.

The anti-China campaign now regularly pervades pronouncements by government officials, politicians, and media commentators. The default is to bash China and put it in a negative light. Suppression of Uyghur culture (yes, it is ongoing!) and violation of other human rights (yes, they are violated!) are eagerly invoked when it comes to China, as if to warn the public not to be seduced by Chinese accomplishments. The campaign is steadily doing its work at a popular level, in effect preparing the public for the coming showdown. While favorability of China fluctuated between 40% and 50% during the two decades prior to 2018, and reached 53% in 2018, it has gradually declined to a record-low 15% within a short four years – and is still declining.

Though still largely unsuccessful in the Global South, the anti-China blitz is slowly inching closer to military confrontation. It is a perilous standoff where the slightest accident or misunderstanding of intentions can trigger a nuclear cataclysm that will spare no one on the planet – with no distinction between North and South, between rich and poor, or between democracies and autocracies.

This blinkered way of dealing with the rest of the world – self-centered, self-righteous, unimaginative, hyper-militarized – is unavoidably exacerbating other global problems, notably the war in Ukraine.

When China recently expressed its intention to play a role in bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, the US dismissed it because, in the words of Secretary of State Blinken, China has to first accept “the principle that there’s a victim and there’s an aggressor” and subscribe to the premise that the US and NATO have been detached bystanders. So, to play a role, China has to abide by US rules, accept US interpretation of events, and agree to the sham that NATO has been an instrument of peace.

Were it only that Mr. Blinken would see reality for what it really is: The US military and its NATO extension have been in truth instruments of ruthless destruction in several places over more than three decades! In places like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya, destruction has been pitiless and deliberate, at levels far exceeding anything perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine (so far). Is that kind of honesty beyond expectation from any part – or anyone – in a US officialdom that keeps proclaiming to itself and the world “we are the indispensable nation” and “the moral beacon”? Perhaps then – however illusory now – the US and China could work in concert to end the war in Ukraine. Setting aside personal wishes for how all the villains in this war should be punished, the US and China are probably the only two countries with the necessary combined clout capable of jointly initiating an end to what increasingly looks like a mutually assured destruction of Ukraine (now) and Russia (soon after).

If this ever happens, it won’t be too soon, as a saner voice on the world stage has been warning that the whole planet is already on a perdition course for different reasons – the systematic abuse and pillaging of its resources:

“We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator. […] I am calling for a historic Pact between developed and emerging economies – a Climate Solidarity Pact. […] The two largest economies – the United States and China – have a particular responsibility to join efforts to make this Pact a reality. […] Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish. It is either a Climate Solidarity Pact or a Collective Suicide Pact” (UN Secretary-General Guterres’ speech at COP27).

The police truncheon in US hands is more like the torch of a pyromaniac who insists on being in charge of the burning house!