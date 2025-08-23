PragerU Wants to Propagandize to Your Kids

Oklahoma just announced a new fifty-question assessment model for teachers designed to “[keep] away woke indoctrinators” from the state’s schools. That test — which includes questions related to “undoing the damage of gender ideology” — was developed by Prager University, a right-wing, pro-capitalist propaganda machine that aspires to become a force in American education.

Now after investing in expensive extracurriculars with Donald Trump and Big Tech, the operation is poised to fill the Sesame Street–sized supplemental-education hole left by the recent defunding of the Public Broadcasting Service.

Founded by conservative radio host Dennis Prager in 2009, Prager University (notably not an actual university) is known for its inflammatory and misleading viral videos that it has long created for teens and adults. But in 2021, the nonprofit launched a kids vertical, designing political and historical content aimed at children. The operation has since gained educational footholds in ten states, where teachers now show students PragerU videos, despite its not being an accredited academic institution.

As detailed in a twelve-episode season of the Lever’s podcast The Audit, PragerU has come under fire by critics for spreading misinformation and fueling racism and conspiracy theories. Its videos have called slavery a choice, demonized universal health care, peddled fossil fuel–funded climate science, turned anti-woke ideology into a game show, and explored the sexual nature of “men versus women” in a “fireside chat.”

PragerU’s scored millions in seed funding from conservative operatives like ultrareligious fracking tycoons, a climate-denial powerhouse, a student-debt-relief saboteur, and a secretive dark money group spearheaded by Supreme Court puppet master Leonard Leo — and it’s been putting this war chest to good use. Last year, the nonprofit spent more than $20 million “advertising” their content on Facebook, Google, and X, plus hosted a swanky fundraising gala at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound.

Those extra-credit activities are paying off: in June, the White House launched a “Founders Museum” exhibit designed by PragerU and featuring AI-generated videos of the Founding Fathers parroting right-wing talking points.