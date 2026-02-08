Policing A Free Society

The year was 1972, President Nixon was running for reelection; violent crime was rampant, as poorly trained police officers were outgunned by gangs in the war on drugs, and law enforcement was often infected and obstructed by political corruption. The People were scared, and young Americans were openly rebelling against being sent off to die or be maimed in Viet Nam. With bombings of federal buildings in Washington DC, and riots in the cities, the presidential policy question was, what to do? Nixon appointed the commissioners of a National Advisory Commission on Criminal Justice Standards and Goals, and professional members of task forces on the Police, Courts, Corrections, and Community Crime Prevention, with each task force staffed by research writers recruited from leading agencies to produce individual reports, leading to the Commission’s Report.

The opening question was whether Congress should enact more federal criminal laws and fund their enforcement by more federal officers, backed up by the military? It was unanimous that criminal laws should be primarily enacted by the States, and that laws should be enforced at the most local level possible, to best ensure that the Constitutional rights of everyone are preserved, and that the reserved individual Rights of Liberty are respected.

To implement national justice policy in the second term, a priority of new federal fundings would be granted to local and state jurisdictions to identify and replicate best practices, and to professionalize the administration of justice at every level. Acting through the Justice Department’s Law Enforcement Assistance Administration, a newly created Office of National Priority Programs would administer a billion-dollar budget. National policing standards were quickly implemented by the creation of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commissions by the legislatures of every state. Today, these State commissions certify the basic training and standards of all professional local and state sworn peace officers with arrest powers, and the intermediate and advanced certifications of supervisors and commanders. The Commission adopted the following national standard for policing, which has never been withdrawn or replaced as a matter of national criminal justice policy:1 “The police in the United States are not separate from the people. They draw their authority from the will and consent of the people, and they recruit their officers from them. The police are the instrument of the people to achieve and maintain order; their efforts are founded on principles of public service and ultimate responsibility to the public.”

“If the overall purposes of the police service in America were narrowed to a single objective, that objective would be to preserve the peace in a manner consistent with the freedoms secured by the Constitution.”

Also adopted as a national standard was the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics, to which every professional Peace Officer in America swears an oath when basically trained and upon receiving their weapons and badge of arrest authority, which opens:

“My fundamental duty is to serve; to safeguard lives and property; to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder; and to respect the Constitutional rights of all to liberty, equality and justice.”

Reflecting upon the intervening 50 years of criminal justice practice and history, one wonders if the Commissioners and their professional staffers who created these enduring standards of national criminal justice policy, could ever have imagined the social, political, and historical reality confronting the American People in the June 2026 elections.

The vote of the American People this year will be an expression of our consent to be governed by the failed and corrupt two-party system of government, and the election will be the ultimate test of the wisdom of self-governing People, who chose to police themselves as an expression of their reserved Rights of Liberty.

A fundamental question addressed by the Commission and its task forces was the nature and control of the raw physical power of restraint, arrest, and the lawful application of violent lethal force in the free society of America; whether police authorities can control crime and riots, while allowing and protecting constitutional dissent; can we the People peacefully coexist in our nation of laws, with enforcement actions authorized by Law, bound by our Constitution, and guided by locally defined policies governing discretion in all matters of personal liberty?

Or,

Are to become a nation of Man, where all military, justice, and policing power is concentrated in one Man, the elected president, whose absolute discretion and Executive Orders prevail over law and Constitution. The “unitary executive” of the federal government and Commander in Chief is not bound by the Constitution, or his oath to “preserve, protect, and defend” it, or by the laws of Congress and the States, or by the orders of any Court.

With the best of foresight, could the Commissioners in the era of Nixon’s voluntary resignation, have imagined a president admittedly constrained only by his “own morality,” a president, who when inaugurated the second time was on bail pending sentencing for multiple felony convictions for paying hush money to a porn star during his first campaign, a president whose indictment for inciting the January 6, 2021 “OneSix” insurrection against Congress was imminent; a president who was granted immunity from prosecution by a majority of the Court he appointed, while at the same time disobeying judicial orders he is Constitutionally obligated to enforce as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.

Could the anyone imagine a president who refused to accept electoral defeat following his first term, and who hired and incited a riotous mob to attack Congress to stop the Electoral College count, who refused to attend the inauguration of his lawfully elected successor, and whose last order as Commander in Chief was his own 21-gun salute.

A president whose first act in his second term was to pardon more than 300 convicted felons who had swarmed the Capitol at his instruction, irrespective of the seriousness of their crimes, including deadly attacks on police officers. A president who appointed his own personal defense attorney as his loyal constitutional Attorney General controlling the Justice Department, secured the dismissal of his own impending indictment, and obtained immunity from prosecution for all acts as president; a president who has ordered the prosecution of his political and personal enemies, focusing his expressed hatred on “all Democrats;” a president who denies disaster aid to Blue States, and deploys uninvited and untrained paramilitary gangs into their cities to round up immigrant visiting workers, while there are far greater numbers of undocumented immigrants in large Red State cities.

Could the Commissioners in 1972 imagine that a president would refuse to surrender control of his branded family business enterprises while in office, including issuing his own presidential crypto memecoins, netting millions–with a reciprocal loss to investors; that a president would continue to gamble in the stock market with the buying and selling of securities and bonds, profiting from inside knowledge of his own Executive Orders; or that a president would openly solicit and accept lavish gifts, including objects of gold from all seekers of favors, directly or through the inflated purchase price of his commercial products.

A president whose image appears not only on his memecoins and soon to be on a commemorative dollar, but displayed on massive banners hung on federal buildings around the District of Columbia, with some locations already renamed with his brand; a president who demolished one historic wing of the White House to build a grand ballroom paid for by his wealthy supporters, and who ordered the simple residence built by the People for their president, and his oval office to be gilded with the gold leaf of royalty.

A fantasy president who acted as the unitary executive, with today’s vast powers of Commander in Chief of the combined military, homeland security, justice, and intelligence resources; who in their wildest dreams 50 years ago could have imagined such a president renouncing defense alliances that are the constitutional Supreme Law of the Land, reversing a military philosophy of united defense to become an aggressive, ultra masculine Department of War, who appointed a former soldier journalist, television influencer, tattooed nationalist as his loyalist Secretary; fired the inspector generals and general counsels of the War Department and other vital departments, fired all women and officers of color in command positions; a president who staged a military parade for his birthday; a president who acts without any application for a declaration, or even notice to Congress, before bombing the nuclear generating facilities of a nation that we are not at war with, and who does not pose a present threat to the American People; a president who militarily blockaded and violently invaded the capital of another country, killing dozens to kidnap its leader and his wife, all expressly to secure the country’s oil resources; a president who does all this, committing crimes in violation of internation law, and then extorts the Nobel Peace Prize from its legitimate recipient, as that nation’s lawfully elected resistance leader, while making side deals with the successors of the old regime.

Acting entirely without Congressional acts or approval, imagine a president who has threatened, imposed, and withdrawn import tariffs at whim, which are acts of economic warfare, on all nations including allies and adversaries. The economic cost of which have been imposed as an unlegislated tax on the People by the president, rather than Congress, while ending the People’s health care subsidy to reduce taxes on the corporations and wealthy CEOs, including himself.

A president who as the chief law enforcement officer deployed thousands of untrained and unrestrained paramilitary agents to brutally enforce immigration deportation laws, treating all immigrants as though they are all violent felons, and all constitutional protestors as urban terrorists, and who has unlawfully deployed military units within the States in defiant violation of the Posse Comitatus Act.

Back then, could we believe that a president, who spent years selling millions in development properties to Russian oligarchs, cleaning their money into the U.S. banking system, would risk conducting personal private talks with the president of that adversary nation during his first term in Helsinki and more recently in Anchorage, and frequently on the telephone, without American translators or note takers; one would wonder why only that nation would be spared tariffs, and which continues to invade and occupy another nation, despite the Budapest agreement of the United States and Russia in 1994 to protect and defend Ukraine if it surrendered its nuclear weapons to Russia.

Who could have believed that a president in his second term would sue his own Department of Internal Revenue and Treasury Department demanding $10 billion in damages because of leaks made during his first term when they were under his supervision, that truthfully revealed the president only paid $750 in taxes in 2016, and no taxes in ten of the previous 15 years.

Finally, could the Commissioners have foreseen a president who began to expressly govern as a dictator from “day one,” one who is unwilling to surrender the Constitutional powers of office a second time, and who has threatened to suspend elections, if he perceives an insurrection against his personal power? A president who is the most powerful person on Earth, who not only has nuclear weapons under his personal launch command, but also the regular military commanded through his Department of War, 70,000 special forces directed by his National Security Council, plus his new personal paramilitary ICE army. All of this raw power is controlled by the physical brain and body of an angry, raging, glaring, forgetful, vengeful, threatening old man, however, inside there’s a lazy, spoiled boy, uncaring, unable to read, sly, fearful, afraid of his rich bullying father, who gave him almost billion dollars to invest, who became a serial failure and bankrupt until being bailed out as a reality television star, who marketed his own brand. Throughout he succeeded by bullying and threatening with his lawyers to get what he wanted, and what he couldn’t earn on his own merit. Now, what he demands is the oil of Venezuela, the mineral resources of Greenland, a nation protected by NATO, and the destruction of Iran at the instruction of Israel, whose intelligence apparatus knows all the president’ Epstein and Russian secrets. Irrespective of the pathology, his threats and application of military violence were declared to be war crimes following World War II, based on the lessons learned from appeasing the threats and insatiable demands of dictators.

The wisdom of the Commission’s recommendations 50 years ago, and their adoption by the Nixon (and Ford) administrations, and every successor presidency until now, can be found all across the United States in every county, town, city, and

state, where uniform POST standards funded by a slight penalty assessment (p.a.) on all court fines have trained generations of professional peace officers to act according to the Constitution, Law, and national and state professional standards, and to be guided in their discretion by locally formulated policy and systems of accountability.

In addition to the police service, standards have been established throughout the justice systems in the Courts, Corrections, and Community Crime Prevention. With self-funding through penalty assessments, and by serving as professional standards for federal and private grants and funding, the vision of local policing, judgement, and corrections by the People themselves has substantially reduced violent crime by half and property crimes by one third in America in the past 50 years.

Widely emulated by other nations, standard-based professional policing has allowed the American People to safely travel across its States and around the world in a rules-based international order of justice, using our mobile phones to get us where we are going, with the means to pay our way, and to feel safe in seeking police protection if threatened.

Are these violent acts of ICE agents lawful?

Brutal violent takedown arrests by gangs of masked, unidentified ICE agents; forced, warrantless entrances into residences; the casual use of dangerous riot control agents including CS gas, Tasers, bean bag firearms, threats with military assault weapons and unholstered sidearms by unsupervised ICE agents and military personnel, acting under orders of Homeland Security and the War Department primarily against misdemeanor-level immigration deportations and constitutional protestors.

Agents have been involved in more than 30 shootings in the last year, becoming increasingly deadly with two shooting deaths in one week of American citizen protestors in Minneapolis during the “Operation Metro Surge” by ICE and other federal agents. Both January shootings are clearly out of police policy standards and are probably criminal homicide in one degree or another; the widespread applications of riot control violent methods are not preceded by the mandatory declarations of unlawful assembly, or according to other basic justice and constitutional standards, before the application of violence against peaceful constitutional protestors.

The answer to the title question is clearly no, as these practices do not even come close to the standard of justice Americans have come to expect as a constitutional right, but the invasion and brutality offend our reserved Rights of Liberty to be left alone by our own government. We originally organized ourselves together as patriots to revolt against the king and our colonies’ corporate owners, and we fought in World War II against corporate fascism and dictatorial rule to keep government of every form out of our lives, homes, and communities to the greatest extent possible.

Freed from the threats and coercion of federal paramilitary agencies such as ICE, we the People can best take care of most policing matters on the local level, including the threat posed by our law abiding, tax paying, undocumented visitor workers, and we can elect our own representatives to represent us in governing our democratic republic, which is empowered by our consent, according to our policies.

The federal agents and soldiers employing violence toward immigrants, targeting citizens of color and protestors, are acting under the command of constitutional officers who are personally accountable and individually loyal to the president, instead of the Constitution. The ICE agents are acting under the authority of Executive Orders, instead of Congressional law and the Constitution. The agent’s use of force and discretion is guided by the president’s racist policies as expressed on social media describing lawful immigrants and citizens as “garbage,” the undocumented as “animals” and “monsters,” and constitutional protesters as domestic terrorists, accompanied by hints of immunity and pardons for the unlawful acts of his loyalists.

Acting without authorization as the unitary executive in defiance of Congress, the executive orders of Trump resulted in a swarm of intentional violations of existing laws that overwhelmed the judicial system, as planned by Project 2025. The legal conclusion is compelling that there is no legal justification for any ICE arrest actions, and that the violence imposed by federal agents is clearly in violation of the Constitution they are sworn to protect and defend.

The excessive physical violence and use of force imposed by these poorly trained and unsupervised ICE agents is far disproportional to the threat, and the arrests fail to meet the most basic national professional standards of constitutional law enforcement, much less the performance of highly trained police SWAT units. Such violent military tactics are not only substandard and unlawful, but they are also null and void, ab initio, as lacking any valid authority. They are probably violations of State laws, and individual agents and their commanders may be subject to state prosecution, and convictions cannot be pardoned by the president.

Recruited with minimal background investigations and paid tens of thousands of dollars in upfront signing and arrest bonuses, provided training far short of basic POST standards, ICE agents are so poorly trained that they cannot control an unarmed arrestee on their own, even with a partner, without violently attacking individuals and spraying chemical agents in their faces.

POST trained police officers know that you cannot transform a vehicle into a weapon by stepping in front of it, nor can you kill a car by shooting at it, but every trained officer knows that a car with a dead driver can strike other cars and children. Professionals also know that once a person is disarmed and no longer a threat, they cannot be shot nine times. Trained officers expect that following every use of deadly force, there will be an objective, lessons-learned, after-action evaluation that identifies mistakes made so they are not repeated. Professional officers have learned from professional experience that errors can never be covered up for very long, as they always come back to haunt you, until corrected.

Particularly troublesome in the exercise of the paramilitary arrest violence by ICE, other federal agents, and military personnel is the absence of clear rules of engagement for applying military grade lethal force, and command accountability. Even worse are the implied immunity and pardon that are being suggested by commanders and constitutional officers, who quickly go on social media to absolve the shooters and to criminally charge their victims, before any investigation. Deploying military doctrine to bring the maximum force and to kill, rather than the police doctrine to use the minimum amount of force required to secure detention, the ICE rules of engagement appear to be the same as occupied Iraq, “shoot and scoot.” There is little difference in the deployment of poorly trained and commanded, brown combat clad, masked, paramilitary ICE agents being deployed against the People of America, including their peaceful, hardworking, tax paying, undocumented immigrant visitors, and the Nazi Brownshirt SA being used to intimidate and round up hardworking Jews, both being scapegoats to the accumulation, corruption, and abuse of power.

Can this abomination of American Justice and the constitutional betrayal of the American People be reversed before it becomes entrenched and hereditary? Success will require every liberty-loving American, whether Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, Green, ANTIFA, or MAGA to put aside our political differences and to agree that we do not consent to be governed by deceit and corruption, and that irrespective of the candidates presently offered or elected, the existing two-party system of government no longer represents the interests of the People, instead of the corporations and wealthy elite who have corrupted it.

We the People, acting together, have the power to generate the collective “wisdom of the crowd;” thinking and working together, we will always be smarter and better than any one individual, no matter how rich, famous, influential, or charismatic they may be. If we are intelligent enough to pay taxes and to die in wars, we are smart enough to make our own policy choices every four years before the presidential election in a national policy referendum, when we all vote on the 12 most critical issues facing the new administration. Then, we will cast our informed votes for the representatives who promise to implement our policy choices.

The Voter’s Bill of Rights addresses the most important issues about voting, expands our constitutional rights, resulting in more effective self-governance and respect for our reserved Rights of Liberty.

Before the primary elections in June and the general election in November, it is essential that every candidate for every public office in the United States be respectfully and repeatedly asked, “Do you support the Voter’s Bill of Rights of the American People?

As the Rights of Liberty of all American People are surely threatened by the current corporate-AI puppeteer takeover of our government under the guise of MAGA, playing one party against the other, and by the insatiable greed of its gilded unitary executive and his creditors and sycophants, never forget, one of the great powers retained by the American People is our right of liberty to quietly suspend our personal consent to be governed by deceit and corruption, irrespective of party or personage. A government in which representatives are loyal to the People and their laws and Constitution, rather to political party, powerful corporations, and wealthy contributors, one in which we retain and defend our liberty to create our own policies and to police ourselves.

A new Congress next January could impeach and convict not only the President, but all the constitutional officer who are aiding and abetting his many crimes, without having to wait two more years of his immunized crime spree and his pardoning of coconspirators to see what he and his vice president are going to do.

