    Activism Labor Palestine & Israel Repression

    Police Attack Palestine Labor Activists In Front Of Chicago Labor Notes Conference

    Source: Laborvideo

    Labor For Palestine held a rally on April 19, 2024 in front of the 2024 Chicago Labor Notes Conference in Chicago. It spilled into the street and police attacked and arrested labor Palestine activists. Trade unionists surrounded the police vehicle holding those arrested and forced the release of two of those arrested. After a standoff and a PSC CUNY professor Carol Tarlen interrupted the presentation of Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson inside the Labor Notes conference. Mayor Johnson’s deputy told the police to release those who had been arrested. People chanted union power in the victory.

