Peruvian Workers Call for a National Strike Against Boluarte

On Thursday, thousands of citizens who are marching from all regions of Peru to Lima will join the general strike called by the General Confederation of Workers (CGTP).

They demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the immediate call for general elections, and the holding of a Constituent Assembly.

To prevent the Indigenous peoples, workers, farmers, and students from reaching the capital city, the regime’s security forces are implementing preventive measures such as checking the entry of vehicles into Lima. This is happening, for example, at the tolls of the highways.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police are also verifying the entry of the dozens of buses from regions such as Puno, Cuzco, Apurimac, Ayacucho, and Arequipa.

Peru's elites blamed Cuba for the Shining Path, and now they blame Bolivia for the current protests. These conspiracy theories are rooted in racism. @elfjcgc



From our podcast, Latin America Review: https://t.co/s8BBq0LIlf pic.twitter.com/0jclxRTzQU — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 17, 2023

Despite the unconstitutional restrictions on citizen mobility, the purpose of the people is to arrive in Lima and meet at 2 de Mayo Square starting at 4:00 p.m. local time.

On Monday, the Police also tried to prevent the National People’s Assembly (ANP) from being held by surrounding the building where the workers were summoned.

“The national strike will be carried out forcefully… They don’t want this big strike to take place,” CGTP Deputy Secretary Gustavo Minaya said, recalling that the protest is fueled by outrage over the deaths caused by the Boluarte regime.

Demonstrations broke out on Dec. 8, 2022, after the removal by Congress of then-President Pedro Castillo. So far, around 50 fatalities have been reported due to violent repression.