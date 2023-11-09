Palestine Action Block Kent’s Weapons Factory

Activists from Palestine Action blockaded the Elbit Systems Instro Precision factory in Sandwich, Kent, disrupting the production or export of Israeli weapons. The activists split into two groups to block both entrances to the Discovery Park and attached themselves to each other using lock-on devices to obstruct all possible access. At the main entrance, red paint was also sprayed across the road and pedestrian entrance path to symbolise the Palestinian blood spilt by Elbit’s weaponry.

This is the second recent action targeting the factory after more than 150 trade unionists from ‘Workers for Free Palestine’ picketed the factory entrances in response to a call for solidarity from Palestinian trade unions. There have been repeated actions by both Palestine Action during the time it has been active, as well as by others going back a decade.

Instro Precision Ltd manufactures a range of military equipment for warfare, targeting and repression. These include weapons sights for infantry and heavy artillery, such as the XACT th64 sights – which have been sold in quantities of thousands to the Israeli military, likely outfitting their sniper regiments which man the Gaza border. Their export licences to Israel are for ML5s (Weapons Sights) and ML11s (Electronic Equipment).

This action has been taken in response to the ongoing genocidal bombing campaign of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, which at the time of writing has killed 9,770 Palestinians, including 4,008 children. The Zionist entity has perpetrated such war crimes as bombing the Jabalia refugee camp several times, bombing hospitals and ambulance convoys in a coordinated attack, and bombing other services such as bakeries at a time when Palestinians do not have access to much food.

Palestine Action has made clear that the campaign of direct action will not stop until Elbit and other Israeli arms makers are shut down, ending British complicity in genocide.

Elbit Systems owned factory blockade, Sandwich Kent 06/11/23