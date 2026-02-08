Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    Commentary

    Official Statement From Valeria Chomsky Regarding Jeffrey Epstein

    By Z ArticleNo Comments6 Mins Read
    Source: Originally published by Z. Feel free to share widely.

    As many are aware, my husband, Noam Chomsky, now 97, is confronting significant  health challenges after suffering a devastating stroke in June 2023. Currently, Noam is  under 24/7 medical care and is completely unable to speak or engage in public  discourse. 

    Since this health crisis, I have been entirely absorbed in Noam’s treatment and recovery,  solely responsible for him and his medical treatment. Noam and I don’t have any kind  of public relations assistance. For this reason, only now have I been able to address the  matter of our contacts with Jeffrey Epstein. 

    Noam and I have felt a profound weight regarding the unresolved questions  surrounding our past interactions with Epstein. We do not wish to leave this chapter  shrouded in ambiguity. 

    Throughout his life, Noam has insisted that intellectuals have a responsibility to speak  the truth and expose lies — especially when those truths are uncomfortable to  themselves. 

    As is widely known, one of Noam’s characteristics is to believe in the good faith of  people. Noam’s overly trusted nature, in this specific case, led to severe poor judgment  on both our parts. 

    Questions have rightly been raised about Noam’s meetings with Epstein, and about  administrative assistance his office provided regarding a private financial matter—one  that had absolutely no relation to any of Epstein’s criminal conducts. 

    Noam and I were introduced to Epstein at the same time, during one of Noam’s  professional events in 2015, when Epstein’s 2008 conviction in the State of Florida was  known by very few people, while most of the public – including Noam and I – was unaware of it. That only changed after the November 2018 report by Miami Herald. 

    When we were introduced to Epstein, he presented himself as a philanthropist of  science and a financial expert. By presenting himself this way, Epstein gained Noam’s  attention, and they began corresponding. Unknowingly, we opened a door to a Trojan  horse. 

    Epstein began to encircle Noam, sending gifts and creating opportunities for interesting  discussions in areas Noam has been working on extensively. We regret that we did not  perceive this as a strategy to ensnare us and to try to undermine the causes Noam  stands for. 

    We had lunch, at Epstein’s ranch, once, in connection with a professional event; we  attended dinners at his townhouse in Manhattan and stayed a few times in an  apartment he offered when we visited New York City. We also visited Epstein’s Paris  apartment one afternoon for the occasion of a work trip. In all cases, these visits were  related to Noam’s professional commitments. We never went to his island or knew  about anything that happened there.  

    We attended social meetings, lunches, and dinners where Epstein was present and  academic matters were discussed. We never witnessed any inappropriate, criminal, or  reproachable behavior from Epstein or others. At no time did we see children or  underage individuals present. 

    Epstein proposed meetings between Noam and figures that Noam had interest in, due  to their different perspectives on themes related to Noam’s work and thought. It was in  this academic context that Noam wrote a letter of recommendation. 

    Noam’s email to Epstein, in which Epstein sought advice about the press, should be read  in context. Epstein had claimed to Noam that he [Epstein] was being unfairly  persecuted, and Noam spoke from his own experience in political controversies with the  media. Epstein created a manipulative narrative about his case, which Noam, in good  faith, believed in. It is now clear that it was all orchestrated, having as, at least, one of  Epstein’s intentions to try to have someone like Noam repairing Epstein’s reputation by  association.  

    Noam’s criticism was never directed at the women’s movement; on the contrary, he has  always supported gender equity and women’s rights. What happened was that Epstein took advantage of Noam’s public criticism towards what came to be known as  “cancelling culture” to present himself as a victim of it.  

    Only after Epstein’s second arrest in 2019 did we learn the full extent and gravity of what  were then accusations—and are now confirmed—heinous crimes against women and  children. 

    We were careless in not thoroughly researching his background. This was a grave  mistake, and for that lapse in judgment, I apologize on behalf of both of us. Noam  shared with me, before his stroke, that he felt the same way. 

    In 2023, Noam’s initial public response to inquiries about Epstein failed to adequately  acknowledge the gravity of Epstein’s crimes and the enduring pain of his victims,  primarily because Noam took it as obvious that he condemned such crimes. However, a  firm and explicit stance on such matters is always required.

    It was deeply disturbing for both of us to realize we had engaged with someone who  presented as a helpful friend but led a hidden life of criminal, inhumane, and perverted  acts. 

    Since the revelation of the extent of his crimes, we have been shocked. 

    In order to clarify the check, Epstein asked Noam to develop a linguistic challenge that  Epstein wished to establish as a regular prize. Noam worked on it, and Epstein sent a  check for US$20,000 as payment. Epstein’s office contacted me to arrange for the check  to be sent to our home address. 

    Regarding the reported transfer of approximately $270,000, I must clarify that these  were entirely Noam’s own funds. At the time, Noam had identified inconsistencies in his  retirement resources that threatened his economic independence and caused him great  distress. Epstein offered technical assistance to resolve this specific situation. On this  matter, Epstein acted accordingly, recovering the funds for Noam, in a display of help and very likely as part of a machination to gain greater access to Noam. Epstein acted  solely as a financial advisor for this specific matter. To the best of my knowledge,  Epstein never had access to our bank or investment accounts. 

    It is also important to clarify that Noam and I never had any investments with Epstein or  his office—individually or as a couple. 

    I hope this retrospect clarifies and explains Noam Chomsky’s interactions with Epstein. 

    Noam and I recognize the gravity of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and the profound suffering  of his victims. Nothing in this statement is intended to minimize that suffering, and we  express our unrestricted solidarity with the victims. 

    February 7, 2026. 

    Valéria Chomsky

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    No related posts.

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Sound is muted by default.  Tap 🔊 for the full experience

    CRITICAL ACTION

    Critical Action is a longtime friend of Z and a music and storytelling project grounded in liberation, solidarity, and resistance to authoritarian power. Through music, narrative, and multimedia, the project engages the same political realities and movement traditions that guide and motivate Z’s work.

    If this project resonates with you, you can learn more about it and find ways to support the work using the link below.

    Instagram Tiktok Youtube Twitter Facebook

    No Paywalls. No Billionaires.
    Just People Power.

    Z Needs Your Help!

    ZNetwork reached millions, published 800 originals, and amplified movements worldwide in 2024 – all without ads, paywalls, or corporate funding. Read our annual report here.

    Now, we need your support to keep radical, independent media growing in 2025 and beyond. Every donation helps us build vision and strategy for liberation.

    CONTRIBUTE

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.