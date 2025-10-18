Norman Finkelstein And The Moral Obligation To Shun

Norman Finkelstein has spent decades confronting moral compromise, exposing institutional hypocrisy, and refusing the seduction of comfort and civility in the face of atrocity. In his recent interviews and appearances -including a striking conversation with Cornel West and Nadine Strossen- he has returned to a principle that unsettles polite society: those complicit in crimes against humanity must not be treated as morally ordinary. Finkelstein’s position is uncompromising: forgiving or normalizing such individuals desecrates the dead. Civility toward perpetrators, he insists, is not virtue, it is betrayal.

Across U.S. universities, Finkelstein has attacked the growing influence of wealthy donors who use financial leverage to control what may be said about Israel. These donors -many with close ties to pro-Israel lobbying networks- threaten to withdraw endowments, scholarships, and research funding whenever administrators fail to suppress criticism of Israel’s actions. University leadership, dependent on these benefactors, often responds by redefining antisemitism to mean any discomfort felt by Israeli or pro-Israel students, even those who openly support the genocide in Gaza. The effect is to criminalize moral clarity. Finkelstein’s response is direct: institutions that bend to money have no moral legitimacy, and individuals complicit in atrocity cannot be shielded from public condemnation.

Yet while Finkelstein’s stance is morally courageous, it remains reactive, grounded in reverence for memory, not in formal moral reasoning. His claim that forgiving perpetrators desecrates the dead is powerful, but symbolic. The deeper, more universal argument is that only the victim has the authority to forgive. When those who have not suffered the harm act as if the harm can be excused or forgotten, they commit a moral wrong. To treat perpetrators as normal peers is effectively to perform forgiveness on behalf of others, erasing the very foundation of justice.

From this principle, the obligation to shun follows necessarily. Shunning is not vengeance; it is the minimal ethical response. It recognizes that forgiveness is not a public commodity but a moral prerogative of the injured. When bystanders or institutions behave as though atrocity can be normalized through dialogue, they usurp that prerogative. They cross from compassion into corruption. Civility without conscience is complicity.

Finkelstein’s confrontation with this moral problem has become especially urgent in the university setting. Administrations eager to appease their donors conflate justice with etiquette. Professors and students are disciplined for statements that offend powerful patrons, while supporters of state violence are treated as victims. Finkelstein refuses this reversal. He insists that those who defend the killing of children must be socially and morally isolated, that treating them as peers is an act of ethical desecration.

But the philosophical grounding strengthens his position further. The obligation to shun does not arise from anger or grief but from reason. Forgiveness is a moral act that belongs exclusively to those who have suffered harm. To extend forgiveness on their behalf is to violate justice itself. By refusing to shun, by maintaining normal social relations with those complicit in atrocity, we implicitly declare that the victims’ suffering can be morally disregarded. The act of shunning, therefore, preserves the moral boundary that prevents atrocity from dissolving into banality.

History provides countless examples of what happens when that boundary is erased. After World War II, many societies quietly reintegrated officials and industrialists who had profited from or facilitated fascist regimes, justifying their inclusion as a step toward “reconciliation.” The result was moral corrosion: political convenience replaced ethical accountability. The same pattern repeats wherever wealth or power is allowed to redefine justice. When perpetrators of violence are normalized -invited to universities, honored by institutions, treated as respectable voices- memory dies, and with it, the moral structure of society.

Finkelstein’s interventions, from the Cornel West-Nadine Strossen discussion to his campus appearances, dramatize this ethical choice. His refusal to treat child killers or their apologists as ordinary people is not a matter of temperament; it is an act of moral discipline. He insists that forgetting is not forgiveness, and that forgiveness without moral right is itself a crime against conscience. Yet the argument gains force when expressed in rational terms: to fail to shun is not merely to forget, but to wrong the victims anew.

In this light, shunning is not an expression of hatred, it is a defense of justice. It delineates the moral line that institutions, corrupted by money and fear, are unwilling to draw. To refuse shunning in the name of civility is to concede that atrocity may coexist with decency, that barbarism can be politely ignored. Finkelstein rejects that illusion. So should we.

The corruption of universities under donor pressure is only one example of a broader collapse of moral independence. When financial threats dictate speech, the result is not neutrality but surrender. By allowing benefactors to decide which forms of suffering may be acknowledged, academia becomes complicit in the erasure of victims. Shunning, both as a personal act and a public ethic, is the last remaining instrument of moral resistance.

This obligation is not confined to a single conflict or ideology. It applies to all instances where violence, occupation, or oppression is excused by power. Whether the perpetrators wear uniforms, hold office, or write editorials, the principle remains: we may not forgive for others, and we may not normalize those who kill in our name. To behave otherwise is to participate in moral decay.

In Finkelstein’s example we see the rare convergence of intellect and conscience. He refuses the comfort of social amnesia. But the philosophical structure behind that refusal is universal: the moral right to forgive belongs only to the victim; everyone else must shun if they wish to remain just. This is not vindictiveness, it is fidelity to truth.

In a time when institutions confuse civility with virtue and donations with moral worth, the refusal to shun becomes the test of ethical integrity. To speak politely to killers, to debate them as equals, to treat them as if their crimes can be bracketed for the sake of decorum, is to destroy the very meaning of morality. Shunning is not a personal choice, it is the minimum demand of conscience.

Finkelstein shows how one individual’s refusal can expose the corruption of entire systems. The philosophical argument completes the picture: we are obliged to shun because forgiveness without authority is a moral theft. It steals the right of the victim, it degrades the act of justice, and it reduces atrocity to opinion. The obligation to shun is therefore not a matter of temperament, but of truth.

