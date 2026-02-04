Newly Released Epstein Files Reveal Further Ties to Israel

The release of more than 3 million new files connected to the late Jeffrey Epstein reveals further connections between the convicted sex criminal and the state of Israel.

Ehud Barak, the former Israeli prime minister, is mentioned numerous times in the files, with him and his wife seemingly maintaining a close relationship with the financier long after he plead guilty of sex crimes in 2008.

In a September 2016 email sent amid the presidential race, Barak informs Epstein that Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton was set to be interviewed by Israel’s Channel-2 and wonders if Epstein could inquire whether eventual President Donald Trump would have interest in being interviewed by rival station, Channel-10.

Barak tells Epstein that the Trump interview would attract a “huge percentage of Israelis and most U.S. citizens in Israel.”

The Department of Justice also released audio of a February 2013 conversation between the two men, in which Epstein tells Barak to “check out” the controversial analytics company Palantir.

“I’ve never met Peter Thiel,” Epstein tells Barak, referencing the right-wing billionaire who founded the company. “And everybody says he sort of jumps around and acts really strange, like he’s on drugs,” Epstein tells Barak of the co-founder of Palantir, with the former Israeli prime minister agreeing.”

“However, he has a company called Palantir… so he thought that Peter would put you on the board of Palantir… he’s going to come here next week so I wanted to talk to him, if I talk to you,” he continues.

As Ehud Barak was leaving official govt service in Israel, he turned to Jeffrey Epstein for guidance. Epstein told him he needed to look at a Peter Thiel company called Palantir. Rare audio of Epstein and Barak from the latest DOJ release: pic.twitter.com/bSSeRrWkVb — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 2, 2026

Another email reveals that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought Epstein’s advice on arranging a diplomatic trip to Israel in 2017.

“Modi’s highly publicized visit to Tel Aviv—featuring unusually warm personal interactions with Israeli leaders—was widely read as a signal that India was openly embracing a U.S.–Israel–India strategic axis, particularly in defense, technology, and intelligence cooperation,” notes Drop Site News.

Epstein’s intervention had been requested by Indian billionaire and Modi ally Anil Ambani. Ambani told Epstein that leadership was requesting meetings with members of Trump’s inner circle, including Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon, ahead of the Modi meeting.



After the visit, Epstein emailed an individual he referred to as “Jabor Y” about the visit. “The Indian Prime minister modi took advice. and danced and sang in Israel for the benefit of the US president. they had met a few weeks ago.. IT WORKED. !,” he wrote.

The same day he wrote to Ambani, “Your guys performance was both clever and executed well. Good work.”

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs dismissed Epstein’s analysis in a statement.

“Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt,” said spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Another document seemingly reveals a plot to seize Libya’s frozen assets, months after Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in a NATO-backed coup. The Epstein associate who sent the email suggests seeking support for the endeavor from MI6 and Mossad agents.

The email states that roughly $80 billion in Libyan funds were believed to be frozen, including nearly $33 billion in the U.S.

“And it is estimated that the real number is somewhere between three to four times this number in sovereign, stolen and misappropriated assets,” reads the email. “If we can identify/recover 5 percent to 10 percent of these monies and receive 10 percent to 25 percent as compensation we are talking about billions of dollars.”

“But the real carrot is if we can become their go-to guys because they plan to spend at least $100 billion next year to rebuild their country and jump start the economy,” it continues.

Pro-Israel U.S. groups also make appearances in the newly released files.

These include Harvard University’s Hillel group, which sought donations from Epstein in 2010 and 2011. In May 2010, then-Hillel president Bernie Steinberg wrote Epstein a letter thanking him for his “support of Harvard Hillel and the Harvard Jewish community during this important moment in history” and asked him to make additional contributions.

“The emails add to a growing paper trail linking Epstein to organizations and individuals connected to Harvard beyond the point at which the University said it cut financial ties,” notes the Harvard Crimson.



In recent months, multiple reporters have uncovered links between Israel and Epstein, including an ongoing Drop Site News series that focuses on his connections to Israeli intelligence. However, these facts are often omitted from mainstream coverage of the disgraced financier.

In December, Mondoweiss founder Phil Weiss wrote about a lengthy New York Times investigation on Epstein’s rise that ignored Israel’s role.

“Love of Israel was a lead criterion for inclusion in Epstein’s circle,” wrote Weiss. “I don’t think Epstein’s ‘marks’ were even fooled by him. They knew he was a conman who played fast and loose. But they also knew that the Israel lobby has a need for charmers who break the rules, so they looked the other way.”