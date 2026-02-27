New Tools Aim To Stop Tourism Industry’s Complicity With Genocide

Two new digital tools have been released for the sole aim of stopping the tourism industry’s complicity with Israeli apartheid and war crimes against Palestinians.

The coalition of Palestinian groups calling for Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) against Israel began its “No Room for Genocide” campaign in 2025. And now, it has released new tools to support this, including:

A website for “B&B, hostel, or hotel” hosts to make their accommodation “a Sanctuary of Peace”.

An Action Network petition for tourists to promise they will stop using Booking.com and Airbnb, which have profited from Israel’s crimes against humanity.

The BDS movement says many have already supported the No Room for Genocide campaign. But it wants even more people in the tourist industry to push government’s to fulfil their obligation under international law by ending “all forms of complicity” in Israel’s crimes.

Explaining its targeting of Booking.com and Airbnb, the campaign said:

Digital travel companies and aggregators, especially @bookingcom and @Airbnb , are complicit in Israel’s apartheid and ethnic cleansing of Indigenous Palestinian communities. They list illegal settlement properties built on stolen Palestinian land, a war crime under international law, as Israeli rentals on their sites.

No Room for Genocide!

The No Room for Genocide campaign, the BDS website explains, is:

calling on global civil society to pressure governments to amend immigration and visa policies to align with international legal standards and obligations… International law is clear on legal obligations of Third States to end all forms of complicity in the commission of Israel’s war crimes, crimes against humanity (including apartheid), and “plausible” genocide. These include the responsibility to ensure war criminals are denied passage or haven by Third States and prosecuted for their crimes.

There is an overwhelming consensus among ethical experts that Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza. As the Canary has documented in detail:

Genocide scholars, human rights groups, and ethical legal experts agree that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The BDS campaign laments, however, that the response of many governments has been woefully insufficient. And that’s why it has been calling for action from ordinary people:

Countering the wilful negligence of states in upholding this responsibility and responding to the Palestinian civil society call to ensure there is No Room for Genocide, small businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector as well as solidarity groups are taking courageous actions. To amplify this campaign and support hospitality business owners, ethical tourism movements and solidarity groups in taking effective action, read and share this campaign toolkit.

