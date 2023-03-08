Millennial Anger Is the First Step Toward Class Consciousness

TOM BALLARD

I was wrestling with this question throughout the book — I suppose I was trying to have my cake and eat it too. But after figuring out what I thought about capitalism and socialism, I eventually saw that class is key to understanding the way our system exploits those on the bottom. That’s the vital point, and in a lot of ways, to frame the problem generationally is bullshit and a media confection. Words like “boomer” or “millennial” are catchall terms that ignore all sorts of class differences and realities. It’s important to keep that in the front of one’s mind.

At the same time, your generation partly shapes your experience of the world and your relationship to culture and politics. Young people do have some basic sense of a kinship, I think, whether that’s because of common cultural touchstones, like music or TV from certain times, or just being around the same age and life stage for big events. This gives people a set of common references. That’s particularly important for a comedian, because you often have to talk in pretty general terms and draw on cultural references to make jokes land.

By its very nature, generational discourse deals in broad generalizations. So when I talk about millennials, I’m speaking very generally. I’m not talking about the few, but very real, millennial billionaires out there. When I’m talking about boomers, I’m talking about the wealthy ones that own a bunch of houses. And while the book is initially set up with a generational frame, that’s basically just a hook to get people interested. Yes, I’ve got a bunch of boomer jokes throughout the book, but hopefully, by the end, readers will realize that it all comes back to class. I tried to make this explicit, for example, by pointing out that some millennials like Mark Zuckerberg have more money than almost anyone else in human history, while at the same time, the fastest growing demographic of homeless people in this country is women over fifty-five. That’s why, at its heart, the book is a call to abandon the intergenerational war for a class one.