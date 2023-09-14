Mick Lynch and Matt Wrack: We Will Defy the Anti-Strikes Law

The Government’s latest anti-strike laws, introduced by the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act, threaten striking frontline workers with the sack and trade unions that fail to comply with being sued into bankruptcy.

The laws have faced a barrage of criticism from civil liberties organisations, NHS employers, race equality groups, employment lawyers and, of course, the trade union movement. Mass protests have been held, and legal action is on the cards. But unions like the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT) and the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) have been pushing for the trade union movement to go further: committing to a mass campaign of defiance to defeat anti-union laws.

Today, a motion put forward by the unions at Trade Union Congress was passed, committing the TUC to build mass opposition to the Minimum Service Levels Act, up to and including a strategy of non-compliance and non-cooperation to make the anti-strike laws unworkable, including industrial action.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch and FBU General Secretary Matt Wrack sit down with Tribune to discuss why this campaign is so important and why it matters for the future of the trade union movement.