Major Climate Groups Call for Mass Mobilization Against Trump and Musk’s Authoritarian Attacks

Just two weeks after the massive Hands Off! Mobilization brought millions to the streets, major climate groups—both national and grassroots—are teaming up with pro-democracy allies for “All Out on Earth Day,” a powerful wave of mobilizations from April 18–30 (centered on April 19) to confront rising authoritarianism and defend our environment, democracy, and future.

Key groups responsible for the passage of the landmark Inflation Reduction Act including the Green New Deal Network and Sunrise Movement, Climate Power, Third Act, Center for Popular Democracy, the DNC Council on Environment and Climate, Climate Defenders, Unitarian Universalists, NAACP, Dayenu, Evergreen, the United to End Polluter Handouts Coalition, Climate Hawks Vote and the Center of Biological Adversity have all signed on to the mobilization. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate.

Three months into a Trump presidency and takeover in Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency has faced massive rollbacks, millions of dollars in federal dollars for critical programs have been frozen, and federal workers have been unjustly fired. In response, the “All Out On Earth Day” mobilization will be rallying to:

Defend Workers. Defend Democracy.

Lower Costs for Communities — Stop Handouts for Corporations

Make Polluters Pay. End the Welfare for Big Oil and Billionaires.

(See event host toolkit for more detailed demands)

Local groups like 350 Montana, Sunrise Huntington, Pass the Federal Green New Deal Coalition, 350 Wisconsin, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, 50501hi, Long Island Progressive Coalition will be hosting local rallies, teach-ins, and other events.

“This Earth Day, we fight for everything: for our communities, our democracy, and the future our children deserve. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire allies are waging an all-out assault on the agencies that keep our air clean, our water safe, and our families healthy. They’re gutting the programs and projects we fought hard to win—programs that bring down energy costs and create good-paying jobs in towns across America, especially in red states. So, we need to make sure the pressure continues and our protests aren’t just a flash in the pan. When we stand together—workers, environmentalists, everyday folks—we can not only stop them, but we can build the world we deserve.”—Kaniela Ing, National Director of the Green New Deal Network

“The Americans who voted for Trump because of the price of eggs did not think they were choosing a future of fires, floods, hurricanes, and rising seas. The vast majority want a solar future, not a return to ‘beautiful’ coal. Earth Day will make that clear.”—Denis Hayes, Founder, Earth Day

“Fifty-five years ago, a massive turnout on the first Earth Day forced a corrupt Republican administration to pass the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act, and create the EPA; let’s do it again!”—Bill McKibben, Founder, Third Act

“Donald Trump is giving oil and gas billionaires the green light to wreck our planet and put millions of lives at risk, all so they can pad their bottom line. Just three months into the Trump presidency, the damage has already been catastrophic. Trump is dismantling critical environmental safeguards, putting lives at risk and leaving working people to suffer the devastating consequences. This Earth Day, we stand united in defiance of their greed and fight for a future that prioritizes people and the planet over profits.”—Aru Shiney-Ajay, Executive Director, Sunrise Movement