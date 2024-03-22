Jonathan Soto Is a Bronx Socialist Running for State Assembly

JONATHAN SOTO

I came from a family in Puerto Rico that was very religious and also were sugarcane workers in the western part of Puerto Rico. In the Caribbean, sugarcane became a tool for capitalists to exploit local communities; my family was four or five generations of sugarcane workers.

In the movements or protests of the sugarcane workers, a lot of the know-your-rights education that I heard about from my family happened in the houses of worship — just because they were gathering together at a minimum of fifty-two times a year. That shaped a lot of my life growing up, because my parents were ministers and moved back and forth.

It was very cultish, to be clear. Because there’s an element of Christian nationalism, which is what’s animating Donald Trump right now. It’s the same thing you saw at that time in Puerto Rico through the missionaries.

However, I found power in how it interacted with workers’ rights, especially as I started reading more and learning about history, labor, and religious socialists like Eugene Debs for example. When you look at the red-letter, socialist Bible, just the words of — “The last will be first,” “It’s easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of Heaven,” “Don’t fear those who can destroy the body, fear those who can destroy the soul” — there’s a working-class abolitionist interpretation, which I saw twisted and used to honor the capitalists and the rich and the powerful and the military.

That’s what I think my life is — a reaction to that, and my organizing and liberation theology was a big part of it. In New York City, I started organizing with the end-stop-and-frisk and Fight for $15 movements.

On the stop-and-frisk situation: There was the death of Ramarley Graham up in the Bronx, when the NYPD followed him into his grandma’s bathroom and killed him. That happened fourteen years ago. I was in the Bronx going to school, and in a social justice class that was organized by faith leaders to protest against this, because there was a tradition of faith leaders standing up to police violence. I think that’s where I started engaging in organizing here in New York City, and then the Fight for $15 movement happened, and lots of faith leaders also were there.

For me, it’s important to relate that to my background growing up, how we may be caught up in institutions that have bad ideology — but within those institutions, people could intuitively organize together and understand we could liberate each other when we have these values. I think the values are there: democracy, internationalism, and worker power.