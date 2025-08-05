“It’s Not A lie If You Believe It”

July 31, 2025

“The president has always and will always proudly stand with our men and women in blue.”

[Except for the 140 officers injured during the violent January 6 insurrection instigated by Donald J. Trump. Many sustained traumatic brain injuries and broken bones. Five of the officers later died, four by suicide, one from a stroke. Trump has yet to acknowledge the courage of these men and women in blue. However, all convicted rioters were pardoned.]

July 31, 2025

President Trump has brokered on average about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It’s well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

[Oh? How is that promise to end the war in Ukraine on “day one” going? “I’ll get that done within 24 hours. Everyone says, ‘Oh, no, you can’t.’ Absolutely I can. Absolutely I can.” July 2023 rally in Iowa. Same month in Pennsylvania: “Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we all together win the presidency, we will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be settled. The war is going to be settled. I’ll get them both – I know Zelensky, I know Putin, it’ll be done within 24 hours, you watch. They all say, ‘That’s such a boast.’ It will be done very quickly.” CNN reported that Trump made that claim 53 times.]

July 23, 2025

The president’s pro-growth policies have fueled massive job growth across our country. Since the president has taken office, our economy has added nearly 700,000 new jobs with native-born American workers accounting for all job gains. The president has put the economic needs of families and of workers first.

[“The U.S. labor market is much weaker than policymakers realized, with U.S. employers pulling back sharply on hiring especially in May and June, as they grapple with uncertainty fueled by Trump administration policies. The economy added 73,000 jobs in July, less than expected. But more shockingly, hiring in May and June was downgraded by a quarter of a million jobs than previously reported, according to Labor Department data released Friday.” Washington Post August 1, 2025]

July 17, 2025

The men and women of ICE are heroes. They are putting their lives on the line every day to get the worst of the worst, these types of criminals, out of our communities and out of our country, and the president continues to strongly have the backs of all ICE agents who are doing their jobs to keep all of us, including everyone in this room, safe.

[“Video footage of the incident captured by Laynez-Ambrosio, an 18-year-old US citizen, appears to show a group of officers in tactical gear working together to violently detain the three men, two of whom are undocumented. They appear to use a stun gun on one man, put another in a chokehold and can be heard telling Laynez-Ambrosio: “You’ve got no rights here. You’re a migo, brother.” Afterward, agents can be heard bragging and making light of the arrests, calling the stun gun use “funny” and quipping: “You can smell that … $30,000 bonus.” The Guardian July 25, 2025]

July 7, 2025

We certainly call on Democrats to tone down their rhetoric against ICE and Border Patrol agents who again, are everyday men and women. I would encourage AOC and other Democrats to actually meet with the United States Border Patrol. These are honorable Americans who are just simply trying to do their job to enforce the law. They go home to their families every night just like we all do and they deserve respect and dignity for trying to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and to remove public safety threats from our communities.

[“Agents have aimed firearms and sprayed chemical irritants at onlookers and protesters. They have launched tear gas and flash bang grenades into crowds. They have beaten the people they detain, struck them with batons, and restrained them face down in a prone position, pressing them into the pavement and restricting their abilities to breathe.” The Intercept July 7, 2025]

June 30, 2025

The facility is in the heart of the Everglades, and will be informally known as Alligator Alcatraz. There is only one road leading in and there is — the only way out is a one-way flight. It is isolated and surrounded by dangerous wildlife and unforgiving terrain. The facility will have up to 5,000 beds to house, process and deport criminal illegal aliens. This is an efficient and low cost way to help carry out the largest mass deportation campaign in American history.

[“People held at the Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention center in the Everglades say worms turn up in the food, toilets don’t flush, floors flood with fecal waste and mosquitoes and other insects are everywhere. Inside the compound’s large white tents, rows of bunkbeds are surrounded by chain-link cages. Detainees are said to go days without showering or getting prescription medicine, and they are only able to speak by phone to lawyers and loved ones. At times the air conditioners abruptly shut off in the sweltering heat.” CBS News July 11, 2025]

June 30, 2025

This [“big beautiful”] bill protects Medicaid, as I laid out for you, for those who truly deserve this program, the needy, pregnant women, children, sick Americans who physically cannot work. And what it does, is it ensures that able bodied Americans who can work 20 hours a week are actually doing so. And that will therefore strengthen and protect those benefits for Americans who need it, as well as cutting out the waste, fraud and abuse, as well as getting 1.4 million illegal aliens off of the program.

[Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for traditional Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) in the United States. “Congressional Budget Office found that the bill would cause at least 10.3 million people to lose Medicaid coverage.” The Center for American Progress May 16, 2025]

June 26, 2025

The Middle East is now shifting away from chaos and bloodshed and moving toward the beginning stages of a new era of peace and stability that President Trump has long called on them to achieve.

[Not for the starving people of Gaza. “In total, at least 60,839 people {one third are children] have been killed in Gaza during Israel’s current military operations, launched after the Hamas-led attack in Israel on 7 October 2023 which killed about 1,200 people.” The Guardian August 3, 2025]

June 11, 2025

The average private sector worker is on track to see their real earnings increase by around $1,200 adjusted for inflation, and prices continue to fall for everyday Americans.

[“The Yale Budget Lab estimated last week that the average cost of Trump’s tariffs to the American household would be $2,400 this year, with clothes and textiles likely to see the biggest effects.” NPR August 4, 2025]

June 11, 2025

The president absolutely supports peaceful protests. He supports the First Amendment. He supports the right of Americans to make their voices heard. He does not support violence of any kind. He does not support assaulting law enforcement officers who are simply trying to do their job.

[See January 6, 2021. Also, this remark from Trump on October 31, 2024, aimed at former US Rep. Lynne Cheney: “She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let’s see how she feels about it … when the guns are trained on her face.” Thirty-nine more instances in which Trump called for violence: The Atlantic November 1, 2024: https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2024/10/trump-violent-rhetoric-timeline/680403/]

Tip of the hat to Roll Call for posting transcripts of the White House press briefings. You can read them here: https://rollcall.com/factbase/trump/transcripts/