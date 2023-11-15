Israel Can’t Win Peace Militarily. Palestinian Democracy Is the Solution.

Well into the war, Israel’s defense minster articulated the assault’s raison d’être as eliminating Hamas by wiping out its military and governmental capabilities . “We are in the first phase,” Yoav Gallant said on October 20, “in which a military campaign is taking place with [airstrikes] and later with a [ground] maneuver with the purpose of destroying operatives and damaging infrastructure in order to defeat and destroy Hamas.”

There are also real fears, voiced by several military strategists, that Israel is warring with no exit strategy in mind. As Anthony Cordesman recently wrote , “The real issue now is not how this war will end, but why it won’t. Escalating to nowhere is not a strategy — it is a disaster.”

But exacting revenge on a defenseless civilian population is not a rational strategy. Even Joe Biden, who has backed Netanyahu to the hilt, cautioned Israel early on: “While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it.”

Bibi and Biden

Israel has killed now over eleven thousand Palestinians in Gaza (including 4,600 children). It has destroyed or damaged 45 percent of Gaza’s housing units; starved and collectively punished a besieged population; indiscriminately bombed hospitals, schools, and refugee camps; and shown the world yet again that it won’t hesitate to use massive and wanton force against civilians — in the spirit of the Dahiya Doctrine of destroying for destruction’s sake. All with impunity.

But if its overall strategic objective remains obscure, its plan for the day after the war seems nonexistent. Since reoccupying and resettling Gaza is not a serious option, what realistic course of action is Israel considering?

There are two postwar scenarios being touted in the press: Netanhayu’s and Biden’s. Both focus on guaranteeing Israeli security, but in different ways. Both also assume that Hamas can be dismantled using military means. After well over a month of bombarding Gaza, that is far from certain — Hamas is still intact and fighting, and there is no new security regime in Gaza.

The first option is to eradicate Hamas militarily but leave it (or find new local enforcers) to govern as a civilian authority. Here you get a clear Israeli military victory, gradual withdrawal, and perhaps an eventual return to the now-depopulated North Gaza — with Israel controlling the timeline.

This option is consistent with Netanyahu’s sixteen-year policy of keeping the West Bank and Gaza politically separate, fragmented, and governed by two weak and competing entities — through empowering Hamas and enfeebling the Palestinian Authority (or PA, the governing party in the West Bank). It’s a rerun of the pre–October 7 status quo, sans Hamas’s armed wing.

The second option is Biden’s and Blinken’s plan. As expected, it’s a revival of the dead Oslo Accords. It involves bringing in the PA to govern Gaza and initiating a mini peace process that would rebuild Gaza through Arab Gulf investment.

The US would control the war and its outcome, thus ensuring regional stability and security through the containment of Iran and China, while protecting US regional allies from the radicalization and popular challenge that the ongoing assault on Gaza is generating. It’s also the United States’ response to massive domestic popular pressure to end the war and restrain its client state.

As the ex-head of the Israeli army’s Strategic Planning Division Eival Gilday, who has exhaustively outlined postwar options recently, argued in Haaretz: “The United States has joined the campaign militarily, diplomatically and economically, and is involved in managing the situation to allow the IDF the time it needs, and to influence postwar policy.”

The US option also assumes that the Palestinians would accept a collaborationist PA riding on the back of Israeli tanks to Gaza. That’s a pipedream. Having the PA in government means that Israel would enter Gaza when it sees fit — exactly as it does in the PA-controlled areas of the West Bank. For Israel, there is no forgoing of overall security control to Palestinians, no sovereignty to speak of.

How can that be a recipe for long-term stability and security for anyone?