    Intrusive New Digital Tools In The Criminal Legal System Transfer ‘One Concern For Another’

    The expansion of electronic monitoring technology is particularly insidious when it mimics familiar products, creating a veneer of innocuity shielding monitoring devices from scrutiny.
    Source: Prism
    The Miami Field Office of USICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) conducted a week-long surge operation from March 18 - 22, 2018. The purpose of the targeted enforcement operation was to identify, arrest and detain fugitive criminal aliens...ICE Law Enforcemnt Officers use a variety of tools to aid them in their mission. One such tool is the EDDIE (EAGLE DirecteD Idnetification Enviornment), a mobile biometric fingerprint scanner. The handheld mobile technology allows ICE officers and agents working in the field to take fingerprints and photos from subjects, transfer them wirelessly to biometric databases and receive identification results within approximately thirty seconds...In recent years, ICE components identified the need for a more streamlined manner than laptops and bulky fingerprint scanners to capture an individual’s fingerprints for all law enforcement personnel when encountering suspected gang members, wanted persons, and other subjects in the field...EDDIE’s robust response system allows officers to receive an individual’s immigration and criminal history, a list of aliases and to determine if other law enforcement agencies are interested in the individual.

    In an ad released last spring by top electronic monitoring manufacturer BI Incorporated, viewers are introduced to the VeriWatch, one of the latest in the company’s suite of digital surveillance tools. The short video follows a day in the life of a VeriWatch user: how he starts his morning unplugging his charger, getting ready for work, and snapping a selfie using his watch — which looks similar to an Apple Watch. Prepared for the day, he then grabs his keys, goes to work, and later returns home to spend quality time with his wife and son, being sure to charge the device along the way.

    The ad highlights how the VeriWatch departs from a typical smart watch available to the general public. For example, the selfie snapped in the morning isn’t for social media; it’s a biometric authentication to confirm the wearer’s identity to parole or probation officers. The ad also intends to convey how minimally the device impedes the user’s daily life. It seeks to show how this new era of electronic monitoring differs from the ankle monitors traditionally associated with “house arrest.”

    Companies are increasingly developing these tools to pilot within prison and jail systems and on those living under “community supervision” — meaning people who are surveilled and monitored while living beyond prison walls. These tools are often presented as “alternatives to detention,” but privacy and human rights advocates argue that they actually expand the system instead of replacing it.

