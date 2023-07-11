In Colombia, ‘the Time Has Come to Govern Properly’

Colombia has a problem — not all of Colombia, but its elites. The country’s first leftwing president, Gustavo Petro, in office since 7 August 2022, actually intends to ‘implement the government programme the people voted for’ (1).

In Latin America as elsewhere, the ruling classes generally rely on progressive leaders stumbling at the first hurdle. Sometimes they trample their campaign promises before difficulties even materialise. This was what happened with Chilean president Gabriel Boric, elected in December 2021.

Boric was carried to power on the shoulders of a social movement that claimed to have been shaped by the legacy of the socialist Salvador Allende (2) and the police repression he suffered (3). Ultimately Boric decided to pass the Naín-Retamal law, better known as the ‘trigger-happy law’, which ensures that any use of a weapon by a police officer is considered self-defence until proven otherwise. The former student movement leader also chose to extend the state of emergency his predecessor had imposed in the south of the country to its north. For voters, disappointment began to take shape when Boric announced his pick for finance minister: Mario Marcel, president of the Central Bank from 2016 to 2022, whose mission it is to guarantee continuity with his predecessors.

However, such abandonment of the left is not an iron law, as the situation in Colombia suggests. When Gustavo Petro’s adversaries built barriers to prevent change, Petro chose to resist. Engaging in struggle does not guarantee victory, as Petro must know, but his approach sheds light on the real issues involved in transforming society.

No mean feat

Petro was elected with 50.44% of the vote in the second round of the presidential election, but did not win a majority in Congress for his historic coalition of leftwing parties, Pact. He initially secured the green Alianza Verde’s support in Congress, as well as that of three centrist and rightwing parties: the liberals, the conservatives and the Social Party of National Unity (Partido de la U). This allowed him to pass a major tax reform in a country which had until then had one of the lowest tax revenues in the region: 13% of gross domestic product (GDP) relative to 16% in Latin America as a whole (4). The reform should bring the equivalent of 1.8% more of GDP to the state — for a total of 14.8% of GDP in tax revenue — a success even if the figure is only half of what Petro originally proposed in his campaign.

This breakthrough was no mean feat in a country that is jointly looted by elites and the mafia with Washington’s support. Such success could have eclipsed the failure of Petro’s project to reform the political system, which aimed to limit the power of private funding (from employers and drug traffickers) on electoral campaigns, or led him to be less ambitious. But he had promised more: on labour regulations (a reduction of casualised work, a strengthening of trade unions), on pensions (in a country where only a quarter of the population receives a pension) and health (aiming, in particular, to liberate the system from commodification which benefits the private sector more than patients). It was regarding this last question that his adversaries decided to mount a confrontation: within the government, liberals, conservatives and members of the Partido de la U, who occupied ministerial positions under the coalition agreement with Petro, declared their opposition to the reforms.

For many leftwing leaders the ‘quest for unity’, held sacrosanct, would have justified a move to the right. The rationale is that a left that sees itself as passing through power only briefly considers it more important to stay in government, even if it means governing alongside political adversaries, than to govern for its voters. On 25 April, Petro demanded the resignation of his uncooperative ministers, whom he replaced by politicians closer to him and closer to the left: ‘For weeks, the change for which people voted has been compromised by the unacceptable behaviour and blackmail from the leaders of the traditional parties,’ explained senator María José Pizarro. ‘Our fundamental pact is with the people, not with political elites clinging to their privileges’ (5). The president is counting on the indiscipline (and venality) of deputies from the liberal, conservative and U parties to secure support for his law. Initial results suggest that the tactic could work, and make Petro’s adversaries react.

Defenestration

On 11 May 2023, a group of veterans issued a statement: ‘We are convinced that [the government] is endangering the economic independence of Colombia, its development and the improvement of the quality of life of our fellow citizens.’ The document’s authors were alarmed, in particular, at ‘projects under consideration in Congress that could shake the foundations of our welfare state’ (6).

The next day, John Marulanda, a reservist who founded the Púrpura party, made up of former soldiers, declared: ‘We are going to do everything we can to defenestrate a former guerrilla’ (7). He meant Petro, who was a member of the M19 urban guerrillas in his youth. A group of soldiers were considering confiscating the president’s mandate, he explained, alluding to the coup that ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo in December 2022 (8): ‘I believe that Colombia is following in Peru’s footsteps.’

For some time now, the press — almost uniformly conservative in Colombia — has been trying to smear Petro with a flood of articles detailing a dispute between Armando Benedetti, the former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Laura Sarabia, an adviser to the president, and a nanny who may have stolen from them both. On 5 June, the weekly Semana published wiretaps in which Benedetti threatened to reveal that Petro’s presidential campaign had been financed by drug traffickers. No evidence was provided; the case nevertheless became, for the press, ‘the biggest corruption scandal in recent years’. As the journalist Blanche Petrich pointed out, ‘In mid-May, the former leader of the bloodiest paramilitary group, Salvatore Mancuso of the United Self-Defence Forces of Colombia (AUC), appeared for the first time before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP). During a hearing that lasted for hours, he confessed to having ordered massacres, dismemberments, disappearances and theft of land, most often in cooperation with the army. The media did not use the word scandal’ (9).

The Petro camp reacted. On 7 June, a group of leftwing intellectuals and political leaders published an appeal denouncing the ‘underground coup’ threatening Petro (10). Among the signatories were Noam Chomsky, Argentine Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, Guilherme Boulos (founder of the Homeless Workers Movement in Brazil), former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, former Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa and French leftwing politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon. According to them, the opponents of Colombia’s first leftist president were ‘deploying the combined institutional power of the country’s regulatory agencies, media conglomerates, and judiciary branch to halt its reforms, intimidate its supporters, topple its leadership and defame its image on the international stage. From the Offices of the Inspector General and the Attorney General respectively, Margarita Cabello and Francisco Barbosa are actively targeting members of the Historic Pact… In the case of Senator Wilson Arias, for example, Cabello… has filed charges for suspension from the Senate for the “crime” of speaking out against police violence during the 2021 national protests: a flagrant violation of the established legal precedent at the Inter-American Court of Human Rights that prevents administrative bodies like the Office of the Inspector General from removing elected officials from office.’

A quiet coup

The same day, Petro asked his supporters to organise nationwide demonstrations. In front of tens of thousands of people in Plaza de Bolivar, in Bogotá, he went on the offensive: ‘The people who elected the president are still with the president and, like this president, they expect the programme they voted for to be implemented… [Our adversaries] have released these lies [the scandals linked to Benedetti’s wiretapping] because there is a strategy, which we must understand in order to counter it. … They want to isolate the government from its people, they want to instil distrust in our supporters. Their first aim is to derail the social justice reforms under discussion in Congress and make this Congress prostrate itself before big business… Second, once the reforms are torpedoed, if the government is isolated, they want to destroy it in the [Chamber of Representatives] investigations committee, to do exactly what they did in Peru. That is, put the president in jail and change the government to replace him with someone the people did not choose. It’s called a quiet coup… Here, what happened in Peru will not be possible. This demonstration proves it: if they try to destroy democracy, the people will protect it… From now on, there must be people’s assemblies in all the cities of Colombia, to discuss, to govern…The time has come to govern properly.’

Some on the left accuse the president of throwing fuel on the fire by choosing confrontation — of provoking a crisis. Brazilian intellectual Iole Ilíada sees things differently: ‘Any interpretation of political phenomena that blames the victim for his enemy’s attacks is a problem for me… The confrontation was initiated by the parties which, while they were part of the government, announced that they would not vote for a central reform in the government pact, a reform which had nothing revolutionary about it. In response, Petro decided to raise the stakes… I think that attributing responsibility [for the threat of a coup] to the government is to adopt the all-too-common idea that in the face of powerful enemies — and the Latin American ruling classes are powerful — we should act calmly, and above all not overreact. However, I do not know how much we can change things with that strategy’ (11).

