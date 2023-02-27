In Bosnia, the End of War Has Not Brought Peace

EMINA MUZAFERIJA

Yes, on January 9 Dodik awarded the highest medal of honor in RS to Putin for his “patriotic concern and love” for Republika Srpska. This caused an enormous controversy, not just in Bosnia but in the region and even beyond.

The danger of Putin opening up a “second front” in Bosnia relates to these very real and legitimate fears that emerged in the early weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. When Russia invaded, there was a sense that Bosnia might slide into armed conflict through a Russian-sponsored RS secession from the Bosnian state, either as a means to distract attention from Ukraine or weaken the capacity of the EU, United States, and NATO to address the crisis in Ukraine.

A few months before the war in Ukraine began, Dodik visited Putin in Moscow, and this really induced a belief in Bosnia that Dodik was informed of Putin’s invasion plans at that meeting and planned an RS secession accordingly.

But the fear of the Balkans becoming Putin’s second front is a sentiment that was and is contingent upon Bosnia’s intense internal political dynamic. It was made possible by two parallel crises that unfolded in 2021. One of them, as I noted before, is a dispute between Bosniaks and Croats over election law in the FBiH. And the second was the boycott of state institutions by representatives from RS, and actual steps that Dodik and some RS lawmakers took toward institutional independence. The boycott began in response to the former high representative’s decision to impose a ban on genocide denial.

The boycott effectively blocked the functioning of Bosnia’s parliament, the Council of Ministers, and Bosnia’s presidency. And it was in this environment that a fear of a new war began developing. From fall 2021 through February 2022 there were many calls from Dodik and other RS representatives to withdraw from key state institutions such as the judiciary, armed forces, intelligence and security services, and the tax system. This culminated in an actual vote by the RS national assembly, which in December 2021 voted in favor of starting the procedure for RS to withdraw from central government institutions. The opposition party in RS opposed the vote, which resulted in a nonbinding resolution. Either way, it was a signal that Dodik, his party, and the politicians loyal to him in RS are serious about their secession plans.

The boycott of state institutions, the RS vote in favor of withdrawal, and Dodik’s secessionist rhetoric not only angered the FBiH side, but produced an atmosphere that for many resembled the mood prior to the Bosnian War of the 1990s. The dispute over the election law simmered along with this crisis. But it did not factor into the fears of a new war as directly as the crisis with Bosnia’s Serbs. By the time Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Bosnia’s media landscape was already well saturated with war rhetoric. On the same day, the European Union Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina (EUFOR) decided to activate reinforcements for existing troops in Bosnia, which to many seemed like confirmation that Russia might extend its military offensive to Bosnia through RS.

The tension was also heightened by statements the Russian ambassador to Bosnia made in March last year. In a series of public interviews, he said that if Bosnia were to join NATO then Russia would react accordingly. In a sense, he was saying that Bosnia would face a Ukrainian scenario if it opted for NATO membership. Although he called his statements a warning, not a threat, this was a major source of concern for Bosniaks specifically. This fear of an impending conflict grew stronger in Bosnia in the weeks leading up to the war in Ukraine and several weeks after. But in reality, RS’s path to secession slowed down prior to the invasion and came to a halt shortly thereafter.

Bosnia is saturated with ethno-national political parties that seem trapped in perpetual conflict. Below the surface, there is no substantial political conflict, but fabricated disputes that serve to keep ethno-national parties in power.

There was a mismatch between the sentiment going around and what was happening in reality. The national assembly of RS allowed its representatives to return to Bosnian state institutions on February 1, 2022. This effectively ended the boycott, and the dispute over what sort of position Bosnia should take regarding the Russian invasion soon took primacy in the media and in the political landscape.

In the meantime, Dodik has only inched closer to Russia and Putin. Since the invasion he has openly supported Putin’s rationale for war. He’s called Putin’s war a justified reaction to the hypocritical actions the West has been pursuing in the past twenty years or so. He’s also supported the “people’s republics” in Donbas. In fact, there were a few individuals from RS who came and helped out with sham referenda in Donetsk and Luhansk.

But as of now, there are no real indicators that Putin will open up a second front in Bosnia through RS, at least not in terms of conventional warfare. There has been a significant increase in the activities of the Russian Federation through its Bosnian embassy since the invasion was launched. But I would say that this mostly relates to a campaign of disinformation and misinformation rather than threats or a possibility of actual armed conflict.