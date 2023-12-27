    Donate
    “If I Must Die,” A Poem by Refaar Alareer

    A poem written before the author’s death in an airstrike by the Israeli military.
    By , Sinan Antoon Z ArticleNo Comments2 Mins Read
    Source: In These Times

    More than 20,000 Palestinians have been slain in just over two months. One of them is writer and professor Refaat Alareer, who was killed in an airstrike by the Israeli military December 6, along with his brother, his brother’s son, his sister and her three children.

    Refaat shared countless narratives about the horrors of the Israeli occupation and system of apartheid, and he mentored so many Palestinian writers, including Yousef Aljamal, whose essay about Gaza appears in our forthcoming issue. Yousef describes his friend as ​the giant of the Palestinian narrative coming out of Gaza.”

    Refaat’s poem ​If I Must Die” has been shared widely since he was killed. On social media, an impromptu effort translated it into dozens of languages: Spanish, Italian, Tamil, Urdu, Tagalog, Greek, Japanese, Yiddish and more. Here, we offer it in English and Arabic.

    —Ari Bloomekatz

    IF I MUST DIE” 

    BY REFAAT ALAREER

    If I must die, 

    you must live 

    to tell my story 

    to sell my things 

    to buy a piece of cloth 

    and some strings, 

    (make it white with a long tail) 

    so that a child, somewhere in Gaza 

    while looking heaven in the eye 

    awaiting his dad who left in a blaze— 

    and bid no one farewell 

    not even to his flesh 

    not even to himself— 

    sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up above 

    and thinks for a moment an angel is there 

    bringing back love 

    If I must die 

    let it bring hope 

    let it be a tale

    فال بد أن تعيش أنت 

    رفعت العرعير

    إذا كان ال بد أن أموت 

    فال بد أن تعيش أنت 

    لتروي حكايتي

    لتبيع أشيائي

    وتشتري قطعة قماش 

    وخيوطا

    (فلتكن بيضاء وبذيل طويل) 

    كي يبصر طفل في مكان ما من ّغّزة 

    وهو يح ّّدق في السماء 

    منتظرًاً أباه الذي رحل فجأة 

    دون أن يودع أحدًاً 

    وال حتى لحمه 

    أو ذاته

    يبصر الطائرة الورقّية 

    طائرتي الورقية التي صنعَتها أنت

    تحّلق في الأعالي 

    ويظ ّّن للحظة أن هناك مالكًاً 

    يعيد الحب

    إذا كان ال بد أن أموت 

    فليأ ِِت موتي باألمل 

    فليصبح حكاية

    ترجمة سنان أنطون 

    Translation by Sinan Antoon

     

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

