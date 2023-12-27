“If I Must Die,” A Poem by Refaar Alareer

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been slain in just over two months. One of them is writer and professor Refaat Alareer, who was killed in an airstrike by the Israeli military December 6, along with his brother, his brother’s son, his sister and her three children.

Refaat shared countless narratives about the horrors of the Israeli occupation and system of apartheid, and he mentored so many Palestinian writers, including Yousef Aljamal, whose essay about Gaza appears in our forthcoming issue. Yousef describes his friend as ​“the giant of the Palestinian narrative coming out of Gaza.”

Refaat’s poem ​“If I Must Die” has been shared widely since he was killed. On social media, an impromptu effort translated it into dozens of languages: Spanish, Italian, Tamil, Urdu, Tagalog, Greek, Japanese, Yiddish and more. Here, we offer it in English and Arabic.

—Ari Bloomekatz

“ IF I MUST DIE”

BY REFAAT ALAREER

If I must die,

you must live

to tell my story

to sell my things

to buy a piece of cloth

and some strings,

(make it white with a long tail)

so that a child, somewhere in Gaza

while looking heaven in the eye

awaiting his dad who left in a blaze—

and bid no one farewell

not even to his flesh

not even to himself—

sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up above

and thinks for a moment an angel is there

bringing back love

If I must die

let it bring hope

let it be a tale

فال بد أن تعيش أنت

رفعت العرعير

إذا كان ال بد أن أموت

فال بد أن تعيش أنت

لتروي حكايتي

لتبيع أشيائي

وتشتري قطعة قماش

وخيوطا

(فلتكن بيضاء وبذيل طويل)

كي يبصر طفل في مكان ما من ّغّزة

وهو يح ّّدق في السماء

منتظرًاً أباه الذي رحل فجأة

دون أن يودع أحدًاً

وال حتى لحمه

أو ذاته

يبصر الطائرة الورقّية

طائرتي الورقية التي صنعَتها أنت

تحّلق في الأعالي

ويظ ّّن للحظة أن هناك مالكًاً

يعيد الحب

إذا كان ال بد أن أموت

فليأ ِِت موتي باألمل

فليصبح حكاية

ترجمة سنان أنطون

Translation by Sinan Antoon