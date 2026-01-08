Close Menu
    Law, Crime, & Justice Repression US

    ICE Kills Legal Observer in Cold Blood in Minneapolis

    By , Andrew Perez Z Article
    Source: Zeteo

    A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday. The woman, a legal observer identified as Renee Nicole Good, was in her vehicle, apparently attempting to leave the scene. As she did so, an agent emerged, aimed his gun, and shot her in the head.

    While the horrific footage clearly shows an ICE agent shooting the woman without hesitation, and with no obvious necessity, President Donald Trump and his administration have chosen to lie about it – assuming that Americans will ignore their own eyes.

    Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that “the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.”

    Watch the video, obtained by the Minnesota Reformer, for yourself above.

