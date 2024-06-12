How the Settlers Blocking Aid to Gaza Were Blocked

“No food should go into Gaza,” said the Israeli far-right activists who blocked aid trucks carrying food supplies to the besieged Gaza Strip. These violent West Bank settlers formed militias that coordinated attacks on the aid trucks, setting them on fire, beating the Palestinian drivers, and destroying bags of flour, rice, and other badly needed necessities.

The aim of these groups is to deepen and prolong the mass starvation of the civilian population of Gaza, where there is an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe. And they do so acting with complete impunity, as Israeli soldiers and policemen stand idly by, allowing them to block roads and raise havoc. They’ve actually received support for their actions from government ministers, including Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is in charge of the police.

Tarqumiya checkpoint, near Hebron—which is the main border crossing that connects the southern part of the occupied Palestinian West Bank with Israel—is where the majority of aid trucks pass en route to Gaza, carrying humanitarian supplies that come mostly from Jordan. As most of the trucks pass there, it became the site of the settlers’ violent attacks.

Following these recent attacks in Tarqumiya, the Israeli grassroots movement Standing Together , of which I’m a founding member, announced the formation of what we call the “Humanitarian Guard.” We called upon people in Israel to sign up for daily shifts at Tarqumiya checkpoint to deter the settlers, document what is happening, alert the police, and demand that they do their job. More than 900 Israeli citizens signed up for this initiative, taking shifts, establishing a daily presence there.

I was there the first day, on May 19. We were around 40 activists, who mostly came by a bus we rented from Tel Aviv, with a few coming in their cars from Jerusalem and Beer Sheva. Within a few minutes of our arrival, the far-right settlers left the checkpoint, since they were grossly outnumbered. We counted around 30 trucks carrying food that passed through the checkpoint while we were there, some honking to us as we cheered. For the first time in more than a week, they were passing unhindered.

We were monitoring the WhatsApp group chats that the extremist settlers use to coordinate their attacks, and learned that they had ambushed a truck in a nearby junction. Our activists quickly deployed to the scene, discovering the settlers had already blocked the truck and started destroying food supplies. Upon our arrival there, the policemen present became aware that we were documenting the scene with our phones and cameras. At that point, they removed the settlers from the road, allowing the truck to pass. Our activists collected the food packets that had been dumped at the side of the road and loaded them onto another truck. All in all, it was a successful first day.

Since then, this has been a daily routine, with dozens of activists arriving each day, deterring the settlers and enabling the trucks to pass. At times, the confrontations with the settlers almost became physical. But our Humanitarian Guard enabled the trucks to pass day after day.