How the Ruling Class Became Vulgar

DOUG HENWOOD

Almost no one can beat the stock market averages unless you’re George Soros or Stanley Druckenmiller or somebody like that. What that means is it makes the most sense just to try to mimic those averages. So as a result of this financial theory, it became really hard to justify paying a lot of money to money managers to try to beat the averages when it was virtually certain that they wouldn’t be able to do it.

There were some exceptions. The manager of the Yale Endowment, David Swensen, was one of the pioneers of getting institutional money into private equity and things like that. He did very well, made a lot of money for Yale and for himself. But most other entities that tried to match this couldn’t do it. And grossly, an awful lot of public pension funds have been heavily invested in private equity, which generally operates against the interests of labor — money managed in the name and interest of the working class, used to finance a very anti–working class agenda.

At most of these private equity funds, because the managers take out so much in the way of fees — their general fee structure is 2 percent of assets under management, plus 20 percent of the profits. If you’re skimming that much off the top, it’s really hard to beat the averages. Why pay all that money for inferior results? So over the last couple of decades a lot of people have been putting more and more money into funds that are meant to match, say, the S&P 500 index. That’s the most popular one.

Why spend any time or effort or money on lobbying corporate management when you’re not going to get any gain yourself? It’s going to go to everyone. It raises your fees. And the whole point of an index fund is to keep the fees down. So we had this evolution of corporate governance from this very activist phase in the ’80s and ’90s, when first you had these takeover artists in the ’80s, and pension funds like CalPERS in the ’90s drawing up hit lists of underperforming companies and demanding they clean up their act. All that kind of disappeared as we entered the 2000s.

One of the very dramatic things that changed the nature of corporate life was that in 1982, the SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission] legalized the practice of corporations buying their own stock. It used to be dismissed and banned as something manipulative and self-dealing. But that changed with the SEC under John Shad, who was a former Wall Street guy that Reagan appointed to run the SEC. It was said that Shad would bet on anything. He would bet on two cockroaches crossing the room. He had this purely speculative mind.

Under Shad, they legalize this practice of corporations buying their own stock to boost its price. Corporate managers who are paid in stock go, “Let’s use this corporate treasury money to buy the stock and boost its price, it’ll keep outside shareholders happy and will make me richer.” So if you look at the flow of corporate money over the last forty years, trillions of stock dollars of stock have disappeared. There are times when the buybacks exceed the level of corporate investment going into the pandemic crisis. Boeing and some of the major airlines were so cash depleted because of all their buybacks that they needed a federal bailout. A lot of companies were even borrowing money to buy their own stock — not borrowing money to expand or do something.

So we have index funds, which means the stock marketplace has almost no role in corporate governance or a declining role in corporate governance, and this growth in buybacks, which is just an enormous amount of money that goes from corporate treasury into shareholders’ pockets. It’s a giant racket of a different sort. In the ’50s and ’60s, it was a little more egalitarian because some of the bounty was shared with the working class. Now, of course, it’s just all for the big guys. We can squeeze the working class as much as possible and just pamper the shareholders.