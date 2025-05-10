How Federal Workers Without a Union Can Still Act Like a Union

The reality for over 1.3 million federal government workers leading up to the second Trump Administration has been collective bargaining through unions recognized by the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA).

This recognition comes with the right to bargain over working conditions and conditions of employment. It also includes an individual right to representation when the boss is asking questions that could lead to discipline.

EXECUTIVE ORDER CHANGES

However, for a majority of these workers, Trump’s Executive Order 14251 strips those rights in the name of “national security.” These workers, myself and my union included, are now faced with a scenario that’s been all too common: There’s no real path to recognition or formal bargaining rights in the near future. In fact, this was the state of organizing in the federal sector before 1962.

Whether it’s well-established local unions or newly formed organizing committees, many workers are asking, “What’s the point in a union?” or “What can our union do at this point?”

UNILATERAL UNIONISM

This scenario puts us in the same situation as workers who are forming a union and haven’t yet built the majority they would need to win formal union recognition—sometimes called “pre-majority unionism”. In my shop we’ve been calling our situation “unilateral unionism,” since we do have majority membership. Either way, if recognition from the employer is off the table, we have to be able to build power through collective action instead. The reality is: There’s still so much workers can do!

Federal workers still have legal protections from retaliation and reprisal for collectively using their workplace rights. Need to appeal a bad decision by overworked HR? Need to challenge a power-hungry boss? Need to improve the working conditions for you and your co-workers? It’s all still possible.

HOW FEDERAL WORKERS CAN FIGHT BACK

At the Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee—a grassroots group that provides support and how-to resources to workers organizing on the job—we’ve assembled the following list of ways that we as federal workers can fight back with protection from reprisal or retaliation and regardless of our status with the FLRA.

Regardless of what the White House says, a union is a group of workers making decisions together and taking collective action to improve their lives. The law doesn’t give us the right to organize—we always have that power.