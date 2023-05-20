How Capitalism Stifles Democracy in Russia and Everywhere Else

There is perhaps no stronger ideology in Washington than “American exceptionalism,” sustained in large part through carefully constructed images of what the non-exceptional world is like. We’ve seen a number of these images over the centuries and even witnessed in our lifetimes the emergence of the “Islamist” bugbear. But none has had the staying power of the image of a backwards, despotic Russia. Indeed, we might say that this image of Russia the Terrible is the exact obverse of American exceptionalism. According to this image, where the U.S. is a “melting pot,” Russia remains distinct from its nationalities and at the top of a frozen caste system; where the U.S. is a young nation, Russia is a medieval state cosplaying as a modern nation; democracy is written in the hearts of Americans, the craving to submit to a master is written in the hearts of Russians.

This ideology began in Europe, with the old Western powers portraying Russia in this fashion or, at best, portraying it as a country whose leaders were bravely trying to rid it of this medieval baggage through liberal reforms and capitalist investment. As this story would have it, Russian recalcitrance to change led it to reject liberalism altogether and invent a novel form of medieval barbarism: the Soviet system. We know this history well, how the USSR is supposedly just the Russian Empire, and how the Russian Federation is simply the USSR continued under a new name. It’s an incoherent, ahistorical ideology with no basis in reality, but it serves its purpose.

Today, this image of Russia has been given new life and animates not just the politics of Washington, but all the capitals of Europe. NATO has a new lease on life, with ostensibly “neutral” Finland having joined the North Atlantic Protection Racket in April 2023 and Sweden’s Riksdag approving that country’s entry into NATO in a March 22 vote. At the heart of this ideology is a victory of forgetting over historical memory—a forgetting of the tragedy for which the West is culpable.