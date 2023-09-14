Green Groups Stand With UAW in Fight to Protect Autoworkers During EV Transition

On the eve of the expiration of the United Auto Workers union’s contract and a potential strike Wednesday, climate action groups were among more than 100 civil society organizations on Wednesday calling on the “Big Three” automakers to ensure that a new contract protects workers as the U.S. transitions toward making electric vehicles.

Groups including the Center for Biological Diversity, Public Citizen, Sierra Club, and Earthjustice were among those expressing solidarity with nearly 150,000 union autoworkers who are demanding that employees of electric vehicle battery plants being developed by Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors are paid fairly—reflecting the record profits the automakers have reported in recent years.

“Within the next few years—the span of this next contract—lies humanity’s last chance to navigate a transition away from fossil fuels, including away from combustion engines,” wrote the groups in an open letter. “With that shift comes an opportunity for workers in the United States to benefit from a revival of new manufacturing, including electric vehicles (EVs) and collective transportation like buses and trains, as a part of the renewable energy revolution.”

“This transition must center workers and communities, especially those who have powered our economy through the fossil fuel era, and be a vehicle for economic and racial justice,” they added. “We are putting you on notice: Corporate greed and shareholder profits must never again be put before safe, good-paying union jobs, clean air and water, and a livable future.”

“Corporate titans will try to split our movement by presenting us with a false choice. They’ll try to argue that building more clean cars is more important than supporting workers. But we know better.”

With the Biden administration—under the Inflation Reduction Act—poised to invest billions of taxpayer dollars “to boost your companies’ transition to electric vehicle manufacturing and component production,” the letter reads, the companies must “do right by the workers who have sacrificed to keep your companies profitable.”

Without meeting the demands of the UAW, the organizations said, the Big Three will be embarking on a “race to the bottom” that continues to exploit workers.

“We do not have to choose between good jobs and green jobs,” Trevor Dolan, industry and workforce policy lead at Everygreen Action, said Wednesday. “Corporate titans will try to split our movement by presenting us with a false choice. They’ll try to argue that building more clean cars is more important than supporting workers. But we know better. Our collective movement can only succeed if workers directly benefit from climate action.”

The groups highlighted the demands of the union, including:

an end to the industry’s unjust tier system for workers, which leaves “tier-two” employees making less than half as much in hourly wages as top-tier employees and with less generous benefits;

just wage and benefit increases that keep in line with the cost of living;

the same pay and safety standards for workers in sustainable battery production as under the national agreements; and

a robust, fair, and just transition into the EV economy with no loss of autoworker livelihood.

The expression of solidarity came ahead of a bargaining update that UAW President Shawn Fain was expected to give prior to the contract deadline.

Fain has led the union in demanding a 40% wage increase over four years—noting that compensation for General Motors CEO Mary Barra grew by more than 32% from 2018-22 while the median worker got only a 2.8% raise—cost-of-living increases, and a workweek shortened to 32 hours.

“The revival of domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles must also deliver on the promise of safe, dependable, good-paying UNION jobs across the entire supply chain,” said Ben Smith, senior campaigner with Greenpeace USA. “In addition, we call on the Biden administration and all those in government at the federal, state, and local level to use every tool at their disposal to ensure strong labor standards are deployed alongside any support that taxpayers provide for EV automakers.”

“It’s time for the Big Three CEOs to deliver what these workers have demanded,” Smith added, “a fair contract and a just transition now!”