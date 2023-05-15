Graduate Workers at the University of Michigan Have Been on Strike for Over a Month

Nearly 2,400 graduate student workers at the University of Michigan represented by the Graduate Employees’ Organization (GEO) Local 3550 have been on strike for over a month, since March 29, making it the longest strike in the union’s forty-nine-year history.

The graduate student workers walked out after rejecting the university’s original pay-raise offer, which would amount to a pay decrease under inflation. The union is also demanding better protections and support for international students, a reformed campus police (including an unarmed response team), and more help with childcare. Four GEO members sat down with Jacobin’s Peter Lucas to discuss the strike and how the university has responded so far.