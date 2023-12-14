Gaza 2023

By Badri Raina

With the strewn blood and bones

Of thousands born but yesteryear

For slaughter at the Zionist altar

Lies bespattered the politic

Conscience of a world

Bought and sold by Wall Street.

Oh, the evil, unspeakable evil of it.

Those that do not capitulate

To the brute usurper,

With Sam’s license to kill,

Face a holocaust fate.

Those that were persecuted

Persecute with redoubled hate.

Honour to the hoi polloi of the world

Who come out in masses

Even in Tel Aviv,

To protest and to grieve.

Woe to governments

Who count their gain

And loss were they

To stand on two legs

Or crawl beneath Biden.

But, O Palestine,

Yet again I salute your spine,

Bolstered by unbending intellect,

That you die in droves for justice

But never whine.

How many are the nations now

Oppressed who could take

A leaf from your book,

And to their tormentors say

“we will stand too, not bow.”