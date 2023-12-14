    Donate
    Palestine & Israel

    Gaza 2023

    By Z Article
    Source: Originally published by Z. Feel free to share widely.
    Palestinians and Civil Defense inspect a destroyed bakery after an airstrike that killed four people in Nuseirat, Central Gaza strip, October 18th, 2023. (Photo: Naaman Omar/APA Images)

    By Badri Raina

    With the strewn blood and bones

    Of thousands born but yesteryear                                                                                                                                          

    For slaughter at the Zionist altar

    Lies bespattered the politic

    Conscience of a world

    Bought and sold by Wall Street.

    Oh, the evil, unspeakable  evil of it.

     

    Those that do not capitulate

    To the brute usurper,

    With Sam’s license to kill,

    Face a holocaust fate.

    Those that were persecuted

    Persecute with redoubled hate.

     

    Honour to the hoi polloi of the world

    Who come out in masses

    Even in Tel Aviv,

    To protest and to grieve.

     

    Woe to governments

    Who count their gain

    And loss were they

    To stand on two legs

    Or crawl beneath Biden.

     

    But, O Palestine,

    Yet again I salute your spine,

    Bolstered by unbending intellect,

    That you die in droves for justice

    But never whine.

    How many are the nations now

    Oppressed who could take

    A leaf from your book,

    And to their tormentors say

     “we  will stand too, not bow.”

     

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Badri Raina

