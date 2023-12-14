Gaza 2023
By Badri Raina
With the strewn blood and bones
Of thousands born but yesteryear
For slaughter at the Zionist altar
Lies bespattered the politic
Conscience of a world
Bought and sold by Wall Street.
Oh, the evil, unspeakable evil of it.
Those that do not capitulate
To the brute usurper,
With Sam’s license to kill,
Face a holocaust fate.
Those that were persecuted
Persecute with redoubled hate.
Honour to the hoi polloi of the world
Who come out in masses
Even in Tel Aviv,
To protest and to grieve.
Woe to governments
Who count their gain
And loss were they
To stand on two legs
Or crawl beneath Biden.
But, O Palestine,
Yet again I salute your spine,
Bolstered by unbending intellect,
That you die in droves for justice
But never whine.
How many are the nations now
Oppressed who could take
A leaf from your book,
And to their tormentors say
“we will stand too, not bow.”
