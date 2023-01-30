Gandhi: A Poem

This year on January 30 will be exactly 75 years to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination at the hands of those against his message of non-violence and fierce defence of a syncretic India. Badri Raina takes stock of Gandhi’s murder, and delves deeper into the forces and ideas behind independent India’s first act of terror. Recent years have seen another attempt to kill Gandhi, his ideas, spirit and message. He hopes to help unpack where India stands today and its future, through the lens of how Gandhi’s legacy is being treated.