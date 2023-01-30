    Login
    Art India Memorial

    Gandhi: A Poem

    By Z Article
    Source: The Wire
    Illustration: Pariplab Chakraborty

    This year on January 30 will be exactly 75 years to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination at the hands of those against his message of non-violence and fierce defence of a syncretic India. Badri Raina takes stock of Gandhi’s murder, and delves deeper into the forces and ideas behind independent India’s first act of terror. Recent years have seen another attempt to kill Gandhi, his ideas, spirit and message. He hopes to help unpack where India stands today and its future, through the lens of how Gandhi’s legacy is being treated.

    avatar

    Badri Raina is a well-known commentator on politics, culture and society. His columns on the Znet have a global following. Raina taught English literature at the University of Delhi for over four decades and is the author of the much acclaimed Dickens and the Dialectic of Growth. He has several collections of poems and translations. His writings have appeared in nearly all major English dailies and journals in India.

