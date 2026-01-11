From Palestine to Minneapolis, ICE and Israel Use the Same Violent Playbook

On January 7, ICE agents shot Renee Good three times through her car window as she seemingly tried to drive away from them in Minneapolis. Then, they blocked ambulances from reaching her for fifteen minutes while she bled out in the driver’s seat with her partner beside her. Within hours, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was calling Good, the woman who had just been executed in broad daylight by a federal agent, a “domestic terrorist,” claiming the agent had acted in self-defense against a woman allegedly trying to run him over with her vehicle.

If this sounds familiar, it should, because it is the exact same play Israel deploys every single time they kill a Palestinian. Take, for example, on December 6, just a few weeks ago, when Israeli soldiers in Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank, ordered 17-year-old Ahmad Rajabi to stop his car. He stopped and then they shot him dead anyway. They prevented emergency services from reaching Ahmad and shot at them as well. There are countless others just like Rajabi.

ICE and the Israeli army are using the same playbook because they are born of the same system of state violence and white-supremacy – the same machinery of racialized control that has been refined in Palestine and imported to American cities through deliberate policy and corporate profit. As Noura Erakat penned, the ‘imperial boomerang has already made its way back.

Calling victims “terrorists” is how you make the dead responsible for their own deaths. Israel has spent decades making it so that every Palestinian killed at a checkpoint was “trying to ram soldiers,” every journalist shot while wearing a press vest was “operating with militants,” every child killed was somehow an imminent threat requiring lethal force. How else can you justify turning Gaza into a graveyard?

This is what occupation looks like everywhere it exists, in every context where armed agents operate with total impunity over populations denied meaningful legal protection or political power. And beyond the paramilitary forces swarming the streets, the same digital systems of occupation are also migrating back here.

Palantir runs ICE’s case management systems that track and monitor immigrants to enable fast-track deportations, and that same company provides AI-based targeting platforms for Israeli military airstrikes that decide which Palestinians to kill using data that includes private communications between Palestinian Americans and their relatives in Gaza. Israeli companies like Elbit and Paragon provide radar, surveillance, and spyware directly to ICE and Homeland Security. The Anti-Defamation League sponsors law enforcement exchange programs where American police travel to Israel to learn “best practices” in checkpoint management, crowd suppression, and in turning entire populations into security threats.

The impunity of those who worship at the idol of war are identical too. Qualified immunity in the United States functions exactly like the impunity Israeli soldiers enjoy when they kill Palestinians, creating a closed legal loop that makes accountability structurally impossible. The doctrine ensures that each new killing cannot establish precedent because there is no precedent to point to.

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinians regularly followed by sham investigations that are opened and then quietly closed months or years later, and prosecutions almost never materialize at all. Remember Shireen Abu-Akleh?

But Renee is not the first to have been murdered by ICE. At least thirty people died in ICE custody in 2025 alone, making it the deadliest year for ICE detainees since 2004. We know Renee because of the visibility of her murder, but ICE spent 2025 disappearing brown bodies whose names most of us will never know. It is also worth mentioning that these systems go beyond the Trump Administration as many democrats will run to proclaim. Obama adopted ICE as a fledgling agency, and it was Obama and his party that started ICE on their path to the military force they have become. ICE exists to terrorize immigrant communities through detention, deportation, and death, to make survival a privilege for anyone who falls outside the constantly narrowing boundaries of who counts as deserving protection. ICE has a $170 billion budget over four years, making ICE the thirteenth largest army in the world.

Renee Good and Ahmad Rajabi died because paramilitary authoritarian forces decided they did not deserve to live, and because the entire legal and political structure exists specifically to ensure those agents never face meaningful consequences for murder.

The moral arc of the universe bends toward justice only when we bend it ourselves. Thus, we must resist. Resistance means refusing to accept any of this as normal or inevitable or just the way things work. It means protesting to demand prosecution of the agent who killed Renee Good under Minnesota state law. It means organizing to defund and ultimately abolish ICE entirely, because an agency with a $170 billion budget that terrorizes communities cannot be reformed into something humane.

And it means understanding that Palestinian liberation is, in fact, tied to all of us. And, as Palestinians have taught the world, we must take freedom into our own hands. From Minneapolis to Palestine, occupation must be dismantled completely and entirely, or it will keep killing and keep expanding until none of us are safe from it.