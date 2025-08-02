Friedman’s Legacy

Originally economics, as it emerged as a distinct science by the end of the eighteenth century, had been the domain of freethinkers concerned with understanding this important part of social life that production and exchange of the created values are. But by the second half of the nineteenth century the science had turned into being the domain of a crop of academic economist in the newly established departments of economics, which by then was becoming a standard feature in the hastily expanding universities. This change, however, also meant that the study of economics had taken on a new tenor, as this new crop of economists mainly was recruited among males belonging to the upper classes; still the only social group with access to the universities. Since human experience bear witness to the fact that few people truly will free themselves from the values and norms prevalent among the social groups to which they belong, it meant that the science of economics took a turn towards social values of the upper classes and thus became imbued with a distinct political bias.

Thus, in the spirit prevailing among the upper classes, the new economists saw themselves as opposed to the generally non-academic freethinkers, including some connected to the labour movement whose claim was that capitalist industrialism was built on exploitation of the working class. In contrast, the emerging neoclassical economists saw the outcomes of the economy as governed by impartial regularities, or “laws”. What people received was a function of their productivity contribution. This was assured through the operation of impartial markets. If an employer wouldn’t pay a worker a wage that equalled his or her productivity contribution, others would and the workers would go there. Thus, an employer who wouldn’t pay a competitive market wage wouldn’t find any workers willing to work for him or her. Similar mechanisms, the claim was, work in all economic relations. Everybody gets what they deserve and, as founding neoclassical British economist, Stanley Jevons, declared in 1878, there is no “caprice” . 1

The greatest theoretical innovation of the neoclassical revolution was the idea of marginal substitution. This was elaborating on the old observation that when the price of a product goes up fewer will buy it. It was reformulated as they will substitute their spending to alternative products or uses. For the entrepreneur, the goal was to find the point where the loss from lost business caused by raising prices equals the gain from raising prices to the profit maximizing point. This point, after which the gain from raising prices changes to a net loss, is the margin to which prices should be raised. Rational agents understand this and that going further than this margin will invite a loss. For the consumer the margin is where the highest utility is gained by spending a given sum of money. When the price of a given utility becomes too high the consumer will substitute his or her spending to other utilities with better utility/price ratios. In a similar way, a speculative financial position with a better risk/ reward expectation must also be considered a utility product for people seeking rentier incomes, so financial markets can also be analyzed by the principle of marginal substitution.

This leads to that all rational agent reach their points of marginal substitution for all categories of economic products, which it is assumed they must in open and free markets. Per definition, all are well informed and always act to maximize self-interests but never try to go past their margin points, due to their rational understanding of the market function. The flows of the economy are then at a state where no-one is incentivized to change their economic choices and the economy is in a steady state, or equilibrium.

However, it will be noticed that the original neoclassical theoretical construct is dependent on the existence of several conditions; primarily open markets where all transacting agents have equal market power, have equal access to all market impacting information, and equal ability to decode information and transact on that basis. All this combine to assume that there exists no systemic market power or information distortions. The problem for the neoclassical theoretical construct is that none of these assumed underlying conditions are in general existence. Even the basic assumption of self-maximization has been challenged, notably by Nobel Laureate, Herbert Simon’s, contention that people not always self

maximize, but rather satisfice, i.e. stop when outcomes are sufficient to satisfy personal or institutional goals . 2

More fundamentally, neoclassical economics remains an intellectual child of the times of its founding, which was pervaded by a belief in rational scientism, expressed through the rapid progress that the exact sciences had achieved during the nineteenth century, In this spirit, the neoclassical economists wanted to emulate this by presenting their work in expositions filled with algorithms and diagrams, giving it a veneer of an exact science. But this approach was inherently rooted in an epistemological fallacy. Economics deal with consequences of human actions, therefore it obviously must be classified as a social science, and indeed, departments of economics in universities tend to be part of faculties of social sciences. Nonetheless, the findings of the science is presented to the students as having an inevitability of an exact science.

The new economists at first didn’t consider the division between economic micro and macro phenomena. When this division around 1930 was finally recognized in the methodology of economic study—in particular after the Keynesians advocated for a role given to monetary policies—macroeconomics was mainly seen as a summation of microeconomic market activities plus the effect of monetary policies. However, this was not uncontested as the market purists claimed monetary policies to be ineffective and that they would be thwarted by well-informed market participants. In the same vein, government spending to get an economy out of a slump, which Keynes advocated, was deemed mainly to cause inflationary pressures, which, despite perhaps some short term gains, in the long run would set the economy further back than it would have been if left alone.

Nevertheless, economics with the Keynesian turn in the thirties moved closer to its essence of a social science. This led to a counterattack from the market purists, who hit back culminating with Friedman’s attack on Keynesianism in the 1950s. With Friedman, neoclassical economics as part of a conservative political ideology, became explicit when he in “Capitalism and Freedom” (1962) advocated that government must be kept to a minimum in order to preserve the freedoms that are the hallmarks of democratic countries. In this way, he extended his vision of economics into a full fledged political ideology: if we don’t ensure that governments remain as small as possible, we risk that governments will become monsters that will take away the freedoms we cherish. Consequently, economic activity, to the fullest extent possible, must be conducted through markets in order to achieve the direct goal of small governments and indirect goal of goal of democracy.

However, Friedman’s claim of a relationship between small government and political freedom has not aged well; one can for instance observe the current developments in the U.S. With low, and under current policies further diminishing public participation in economic life,. the U.S. has turned into a backsliding democracy, veering towards an authoritarian oligarchy. This process began under Reagan, at a time when Friedman and New Classical Macroeconomic was all the rage in academia. It has accelerated under Trump 2.0 where, clearly, with economic policies guided by Project 2025’s Friedman-style dismantling of public institutions and services. the emerging oligarchy has become the monster.

One of the outcomes of policies of diminishing government—often through tax cuts that “starve the beast” and thus creates a rationale for further cuts to social services—has been to create a society with a very unequal income structure, causing widespread poverty to exist amidst islands of obscene wealth where oligarchs compete about who can own the biggest yacht. But as collateral damage, poverty leads to high levels of social stress exacerbated by policies of inadequate social support structures. This includes healthcare that largely is income dependent under the “keep government small and let the market do everything” political creed.

Taken together, these are factors that have created a society where social stress is high and life satisfaction low, even among those in income groups where people are exempt from the materially negative consequences of the inequalities. In other words, the totality of the social conditions creates a society in which everybody experiences high levels of social stress and dissatisfaction. The general low life satisfaction is indicated by U.S.’s low position of the World Happiness Index, where it scores lowest among the high income countries.

The conditions in the U.S. contrast with, for instance, the Nordic countries, which, if one were to make a Venn diagram over the World’s political-economic systems, would represent one corner circle, characterized by strong social institutions including universal healthcare access and child care support. This is paid for by relatively high taxes, which further functions to moderate disposable income inequalities. In lieu of this, instead of measuring the level of inequality in countries by simple money income, such as per capita GDP, a broader measure of ‘socio-economic equality’, which is a function of income – taxes + access to essential social services, would seem more relevant.

In another corner of a Venn diagram one would find the U.S., which has adopted Friedman’s model of low government participation, low taxes, high income inequality, inadequate social support systems, etc. The Nordic countries are thus quite opposite on most points of socio economic importance, in particular maintaining robust social support institutions paid for with progressive tax systems. These institutional factors reduces social stress and allow the Nordic countries to experience higher life satisfaction, shown by the fact that the five countries crowd the top of the happiness index. Moreover, the strong role of institutions in the organization of society seems to play a role in the fact that the they all are robust

democracies. another contrast to the backsliding democracy in the U.S, The conclusion is that, in contrast to Friedman’s assumption, political systems with weak institutions where all social services are delivered through markets—and therefore income determined—are more liable to experience democratic backsliding. This can be ascribed to the high levels of social stress. which is liable to incur political extremism. In turn, political extremism lead to tendencies to politically overpower political opponents instead of seeking compromise. Furthermore, the polarization that extremism breeds causes people to disregard the conflicts that their actions might have with constitutional or moral norms. This suggests that reality is the opposite of Friedman’s hypothesis of small government as a guarantor of democracy. Rather, societies with small governments are susceptible to develop weak social institutions and allow economic dominators to exploit extremist trends to corrupt the governing institutions, even including electoral processes by flooding the zone with unregulated flows of money donations.

Another problem for the science of economics is that it’s stuck in an outdated nineteenth century view of a one-dimensional economic causality. It holds on to a vision where only microeconomic market agency exists and therefore all causality driving the economy originates in the microeconomy, a view encapsulated in the dogma of individual methodology. In other words, the macroeconomy is only an accounting phenomena. Because of this, it misses the significance of the existence of macroeconomic agency, and the consequent dual taxonomy of economics. The dual structure is indicated by the fact that microeconomic phenomena are observed as discrete and therefore governed by a probabilistic causality, while macroeconomic as observed as continuous and governed by a causality of exponential cumulation.

The discreteness of microeconomic values can be gauged from that it is not such that when the shoemaker makes a pair of shoes, the shoes slowly accumulate exchange value as the shoemaker goes on with the process. The fact is that if the shoemaker stops halfway through the process and, say, has made the left shoe but not the right, there is still no added value created, at best the scrap value of the used materials might be recovered at that point. First when the right shoe is finished added value will materialize in the form of a pair of shoes that possesses exchange value.

Moreover, objects existing in the microeconomy possessing exchange value, such as a pair of shoes, can be directly verified by observation. However, what is verified is the existence of potential exchange value, which is indeterminate until its exchange value is determined by an exchange negotiation (in this respect, a price sign in the supermarket aisle or on a webshop’s internet page is technically also “a negotiation”). In a monetized economy, the exchange value is exact at that moment of exchange, due to the nature of fiat money existing in finite numbers of dollar and cents.

In contrast, macroeconomic phenomena are unobservable but deduced from cumulative flows of data and are therefore experienced as continuous. But macroeconomic phenomena cannot be taken as exclusive results of summations of microeconomic phenomena where the next set of data invariably are the product—and exclusively the product—of the previous set. This is too simplistic a view , that doesn’t take into account the changes to the flows caused by various sources of macroeconomic agency.

Since the sources of macroeconomic agency primarily resides in political institutions, it means that economics is intimately connected. to politics and that these two fields cannot be studied in total isolation from each other. The influence that macroeconomic agency has on the totality of observed economic phenomena has never been systematically investigated, a fact that deftly has severed the influence that politics has on economic outcomes, such as distribution and income inequality. This has left students of economics with an economic paradigm largely separated from the influences stemming from politics, and in an extension, the broader social world.

Since this approach increasingly are carried out in expositions filled with mathematics and algorithmic language, a mastery of these aspects tends to become a focus of the students. overshadowing learning to understand the social consequences of different economic choices. In this respect, a major aspect has ti be how the choices made by those who has acquired macroeconomic agency power—through, for instance, the political processes—are able to shape the outcomes that the agents in the microeconomic space will experience. This aspect includes how interest policies override considerations for common social goals, as the policies convert into macroeconomic agency.

Thus, while macroeconomics is busily studied by mainstream economists, it is studied the sum of microeconomic activity, trying to ferret out how, say, wage rigidities might amplify economic crises etc., but missing how macroeconomic agency impacts the structural framework that steers the flows arising from the microeconomy.

Digging deeper into the social structures of society we find that the different classes of social structures interact with each other. For instance, the social institution of marriage has in many historical and cultural settings been an important element of intergenerational wealth transfers, wars obviously will have major impacts on the economies of the involved countries, etc. This shows that there are no tight separation between the different classes of societal phenomena, which means that the neoclassical assumption of an economy governed by “laws” that transcend human agency by holding—in Veblen’s words—“coercive surveillance over the sequence of events” is an epistemological fallacy. 3

Another lacuna in neoclassical economics is that it—when it, as part of its swing towards conservative values, ditched Marxism as part of serious economics—also ditched the theory of accumulation of capital. However Piketty, in “Capital in the Twenty-First Century” (2012, Eng. 2014), on the basis of collecting an extensive data set, showed that this economic phenomenon still very much is an endemic feature of modern capitalism . This is, among 4 other things, revealed by the constant rise in asset prices, including real estate, stocks, gold and even the invention of artificial assets such as crypto to suck up the constant flow of excess profits, which has been a feature rising in importance in the U.S. economy, in particular since the 1980s, when Reagan’s tax policies lowered high incomes tax liabilities.

What is noteworthy is that profits are created not only in the real economy that produces goods and services, including the ordinary financial service industry that produces consumer financial services such as day banking, payment systems, insurance and consumer debt, including credit cards. However, another, and growing, part of the financial industry are engaged in the speculative sector, partly by keeping their own books of speculative positions, partly by extending credit that leverage the speculative positions of other entities.

Whenever the price of an asset rises, whether originating in the real economy or in the financial. the new value can serve as collateral for an expansion of debt money, which then can be used for further speculation in a typical cumulative process that, if it heats up as it did in the pre-2008 crisis period, can lead to Minskyan bobbles . While this process is inflationary, it’s inflationary in asset values and luxury goods, which are not captured in the basket of goods from which the inflation figures that are published are calculated. The rise in excess profits coupled with easy access to financial markets over the Internet has spawned the resurgence of another phenomenon that Marx elaborated upon: the resurgence of the rentier class, including the modern daytrader, which are persons in ordinary income brackets who attempt to augments their meagre incomes by dabbling in stocks and crypto ftom their home computer. This has expanded the class that earn its livelihood from earning money by using money to speculate in rising values, which both can arise from added values in the real economy and capital gains in the speculative economy, That these phenomena are growing facets of the fabric of modern high income countries is shown by how the corner store instead of selling groceries has become a wealth management shop, as well as the proliferation of social media ads that all plug the perfect, low-risk scheme to earn $1,000 a day.

All these phenomena are not registered by standard versions of neoclassical economics since they cannot fit into the equilibrium paradigm. Instead, mainstream economics forge ahead with its vision of economics as a science that studies phenomena isolated from all other phenomena in the social spaces, and governed by orderly logical structures that can be accurately described by algo-mathematics. This view, however, has played into the hands of a conservative political agenda that sees the writings of economists such as Friedman and the school of New Classical Macroeconomics—which dominated economics in academia from the 1970s and until the 2008 financial market crisis—as a scientific proof of their political goal of small government and free rein of market forces. They seem unmoved by the fact that, in the nature of things, this ideal will favour those who already hold positions of economic power and that the policies of dismantling public institutions erodes their role as democratic guardrails.

