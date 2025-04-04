Forging Resistance to the War on Cuba at New York’s Malcolm X Center and Beyond

As the Trump/Rubio diabolical duo devise new attacks against Cuba, hundreds of activists gathered at New York City’s Malcolm X Center over the March 15-16 weekend to strategize how to strengthen solidarity organizing in the U.S. and Canada. Marking the centennial of Malcolm X’s birth (born on May 19, 2025), this year’s US-Cuba Normalization conference was dedicated to the memory and legacy of Malcolm X and uplifted the decades of connection between the Cuban and U.S.-based Black liberation struggles. It also spotlighted the achievements of Cuban women through the presence of a strong delegation from the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) and the National Union of Cuban Jurists (UNJC) who were in New York to attend the 69th annual United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) events.

As the call to the conference made clear, Trump and Rubio took office “with daggers drawn, fully committed to ratcheting up renewed aggression against Cuba.” On day one, Trump put Cuba back on the fraudulent State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSOT) list, less than a week after Biden had belatedly removed it. Immediately after that, Trump trampled on Cuban sovereignty by designating the Guantánamo Bay military base, a site notorious for torture and abuse, as a detention center for deported migrants. To date, $40 million has been spent on jailing fewer than 400 migrants there. On January 30th, Marco Rubio placed sanctions on Orbit, the company which allowed families in the U.S. to send remittances to Cuba which tens of thousands of Cubans rely on. And on February 25th, Rubio took the unprecedented step of threatening to revoke U.S. visas for government leaders whose nations hire Cuban physicians and nurses from Cuba’s famed medical brigades. He fallaciously claimed that these medical professionals are enduring “human trafficking” and “forced labor.” In the face of these intensifying assaults, conference participants committed to ramp up and broaden our solidarity strategies.

Throughout the conference, speakers drew on the spirit of Malcolm X and the long legacy of Cuban-Black solidarity to point the way forward. In September 1960, Malcolm X and Fidel Castro held a midnight meeting, memorialized in the book Fidel and Malcolm X – Memories of a Meeting, at Harlem’s Black-owned Hotel Theresa after the Cuban delegation to the U.N. was refused service by the downtown hotel they had originally reserved. That historic meeting laid the basis for shared principles which would be put into practice over decades. Five years after his meeting with Fidel, Malcolm was assassinated on February 21, 1965 at the venue where the Normalization conference was held (then called the Audubon Ballroom). Columbia University’s plans to destroy this historic building were defeated by a community struggle led by Olive Armstrong of the December 12th movement. The result was the transformation of the building into the current Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center.

In her remarks to the conference, Noemi Rabaza the Vice President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), drew out the many linkages between Malcolm and the Cuban people. She emphasized, “We learn from Malcolm X and Fidel that hope is a weapon.” Leima Martínez, Director of North American ICAP, explained in her remarks that ICAP was founded by Fidel in December of 1960, a few months after his meeting with Malcolm, “with the call ‘the cause of the oppressed is one’, from Cuba to Harlem, from Africa to Latin America.” She imagined that if Malcolm and Fidel were to meet today they would be discussing the urgent need to stop the genocide against the people of Palestine and the economic war against Cuba as well as the continuing oppression of Black people in the U.S. “Together, they would remind us that the struggle is not a story of the past, but a present mandate.”

“From the very origin of the Cuban revolution, African people have played an integral part in the liberation of Cuba and Cuba has repaid that debt by playing an integral role in the liberation of people all over the African continent,” declared Onye Chatoyer, one of the co-chairs of the Normalization Conference as well as a co-chair of the National Network on Cuba and a leader of the Venceremos Brigade. Sam Anderson, a founding member of Harlem’s Black Panther Party and of the National Black Education Agenda reiterated that idea when he introduced a delegation that had participated in the International Conference for People of African Descent in Cuba this past December. He spoke highly of the commitment Cuba has had to fighting racism within their country and praised the progress that had been made, declaring that “Cuba is an African-centered country.”

Young members of the New York delegation, who had visited Cuba for the first time for the December conference, talked about how they found that the commitment to fighting racism was real. They described how they were able to connect with many Cubans of African descent not only at the conference but in the cities and towns that they visited. They were impressed by the grassroots Afro-descendent neighborhood networks that are being built to carry on the struggle against racism in different communities. They learned about the creative programming of the Karibuni Sociocultural Project, which promotes the quality of life and empowerment of Black women and preserves and promotes ties between Cuba and Africa. One such project pairs young Cubans with elders to collect oral histories about their participation in the liberation wars in Africa. The delegation concluded that tiny Cuba remains a threat to the U.S. because it continues to demonstrate the power of its socialist project through superior education, health care and culture. Its internationalist mission means that people all over the world experience the footprint of Cuban socialism ,which is one of the reasons for Rubio’s cynical attack on the international medical missions.

Rosemari Mealy, author of Fidel and Malcolm X – Memories of a Meeting, reflected on the importance of Fidel and Malcolm’s leadership in challenging patriarchy and misogyny, something which is often overlooked. She cited Malcolm’s statement in 1962 that “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman“ and his call to fight for education and rights for all Black women as a necessary response to this oppression. She pointed to the significance of the Federation of Cuban Women, founded in 1960 by Fidel and Vilma Espin, which took up the work of advancing women’s rights, education, and reproductive health immediately after the revolution.

Representatives of the Cuban Women’s Federation (FMC) and the National Union of Cuban Jurists were present at the conference in conjunction with their participation at the activities of the UN Commission on the Status of Women. This year’s UN events focused on the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women held in Beijing in 1995. The UN’s Beijing +30 Women’s Rights in Review, to which Cuba contributed, summarizes the achievements and the enormous challenges that exist globally in advancing the original Beijing Platform for Action.

At the conference’s Reproductive Justice workshop, Osmayda Hernández, International Relations Director of FMC, discussed universal access to reproductive health services in Cuba, which include the right to pregnancy interruption (abortion) for all who get pregnant. She pointed to the significant progress represented by the updated Cuban Family Code ratified by a popular referendum in 2022. The Code legalized equal marriage and equal adoption rights regardless of sexual orientation,the right to assisted reproduction and the rights of surrogate mothers. It recognized women’s work in the household, and the role of grandparents in the family. In her address to the UN the following week, Hernández summed up many of these points and more as part of Cuba’s National Program for the Advancement of Women.

Hernández and Yamila González Ferrer, Vice President of the National Union of Cuban Jurists, acknowledged ongoing challenges in the implementation of the Family Code, including violations of LGBTQ rights, and described how community forums and the courts are both used in Cuba to uphold these rights. González Ferrer gave an example of the legal processes employed to ensure the rights of minors in regard to pregnancy interruption. She pointed out the problem of limited availability of contraceptives due to the U.S. blockade. She also spoke of the effect that emigration from Cuba due to economic hardship is having on the family structure. Because of the increasing strangulation of Cuba’s economy by the blockade and its designation on the State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSOT) list, young people have been emigrating away from Cuba at an increasing rate. This has meant that many Cuban elders no longer have the support from their children that they have traditionally enjoyed. At the same time, more elders are caring for children of family members who have emigrated. The Cuban government is working on a national policy to ensure the well-being of the people in an effort to respond to the crisis of emigration.

The Action Plan that was adopted by conference participants emphasized the need to maximize travel to Cuba as the best way to refute the constant lies and distortions that are perpetrated by the U.S. government and press. The Actiion Plan prioritized mobilization against the SSOT list and the need to build opposition to HR 450, the Force Act which prohibits the removal of Cuba from the SSOT list. It calls for promoting all forms of material aid to Cuba, building connections between worker struggles in the U.S. and Cuban workers, expanding work with the 2.4 million Cubans who live in the U.S. and opposing the use of Guantánamo Bay as a mass deportation detention center. The Action Plan also called for the freedom of Palestinian student Mahmoud Khalil who had been arrested six days before, a concrete expression of the solidarity with Palestine that was voiced throughout the conference.

In his closing speech at the conference, Cuban ambassador to the U.N. Yuri Gala López underscored the denunciation by many government leaders of the U.S. threats against their visas if they continued their cooperation with Cuban medical brigades. “I will prefer to lose my US visa than to have 60 poor and working people die,” declared St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. Gala López went on to highlight the visit that Cuban President Diaz-Canel paid to the Malcolm X Center in September 2023 where he paid tribute to Malcolm and all those “who believe, just like Malcolm and Fidel did,that a better world is possible.” Gala López expressed Cuba’s gratitude for those in the U.S. who share this visionary belief and declared that the U.S. could damage but never achieve its main objective which was to bring Cuba to its knees.“We are on the right side of history. Our conviction prevails that Cuba will win.”

Since the beginning of the Cuban revolution, this conviction has been embodied in its well known slogans. Venceremos and Hasta la Victoria Siempre have resonated and galvanized resistance struggles around the world because they are not just rhetorical or idealistic assertions. They are rooted in the concrete accomplishments of the Cuban socialist project and its resolve, despite all odds, to carry them forward. As we in the U.S. movement strive to resist the fascist imperialist onslaught, Cuba’s exemplary determination continues to offer us guidance and inspiration. Venceremos!