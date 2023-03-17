Farmworkers in Florida Are Marching Against Slave Conditions

In December of 2016, the Coalition of Immokalee Workers (CIW), based out of Immokalee, Florida, received a phone call from two men who had just escaped captivity near the town of Pahokee by hiding in the trunk of a car. The two men were migrant farmworkers, working on H-2A visas, who had been harvesting watermelons for Bladimir Moreno, owner of the farm labor contracting business Los Villatoros Harvesting LLC — a business that, in reality, was little more than a modern-day slave camp. “They told of being held against their will on a labor camp surrounded by barbed wire,” the CIW notes, “working and living under constant surveillance, and earning extremely low pay.”

On Dec. 29, 2022, after a lengthy investigation and subsequent trial, a US District Court judge sentenced Moreno to 118 months in prison for leading a federal racketeering and forced labor conspiracy between 2015–2017, spanning multiple states. “According to court documents,” Kristin Leigh Lore reports, Moreno owned, operated and managed LVH — a farm labor contracting company that brought large numbers of temporary, seasonal Mexican workers into the U.S. on H-2A agricultural visas — as a criminal enterprise. According to the Justice Department, Moreno compelled victims to work in Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia and North Carolina, and he also engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity that included visa fraud and fraud in foreign labor contracting. . . . Once the immigrants arrived in the U.S., Moreno and his co-conspirators coerced over a dozen of them into providing long hours of physically demanding agricultural labor, six to seven days a week, for unreasonably little pay, according to the Justice Department, which said Moreno and his co-conspirators used various forms of coercion, including tactics such as: Imposing debts on the workers.

Confiscating their passports.

Subjecting them to crowded, unsanitary and degrading living conditions.

Harboring them in the U.S. after their visas had expired.

Threatening them with arrest and deportation if they failed to comply with demands.

The horrors uncovered at Moreno’s operation — horrors that involved the enslavement, abuse, and exploitation of flesh-and-blood human beings right here, in the United States, all around us — are not some remnant of a grim, bygone past. They are a stark reminder of the dual realities that exist side by side across the landscape of American labor: one world where working people are at least recognized as human beings with the bare minimum of rights, and another world, a submerged world, where workers who are no less human are treated as cattle, or worse.

It is out of this underworld that the farmworkers of the CIW emerged in the early ’90s — and, along with their committed team of organizers and community supporters, they have remained a force to be reckoned with. For a variety of sordid and explicitly racist reasons, agricultural workers in the United States were deliberately exempted from the provisions circumscribed by the National Labor Relations Act of 1935. To this day, workers in this industry remain some of the most exploited and underrepresented across the workforce, with the majority of states still denying equal labor protections to farmworkers, including collective bargaining rights.

This is why — taken together with the harsh working conditions, the low pay, and workers’ vulnerability to extortion and harassment — the grassroots worker-to-worker organizing and national campaigns waged by the CIW are vital. Perhaps the crowning achievement of the CIW so far is the Fair Food Program. Launched in 2011, the Fair Food Program promotes a model of worker-driven social responsibility that not only educates farmworkers about their rights but encourages — and, if necessary, applies pressure to — growers and retail buyers of their produce to commit to a system of humane business practices and mutual accountability. Participating buyers, for instance, agree to only source produce from growers who comply with the worker-developed code of conduct. As Derek Seidman writes,

There are few human rights achievements that are so universally celebrated today as the farmworker-led Fair Food Program, a partnership between agricultural growers, sellers and workers with a proven record of ensuring an “ethical supply chain” from the farms where products are harvested, to the grocery stores where they’re sold, to the kitchen tables where they’re consumed. The program has been lauded by the United Nations as an “international benchmark” in the fight against modern-day slavery and called one of “the most important social-impact success stories of the past century” by the Harvard Business Review. Major companies, from Walmart and Trader Joe’s to McDonald’s and Burger King — which otherwise have blemished records on everything from union-busting to sexual harassment to holding down the wage floor — have all laudably joined the Fair Food Program. For the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, the main group behind the Fair Food Program, this makes it all the more disappointing that holdouts like fast food chain Wendy’s and the supermarket chains Kroger and Publix still refuse to join.

Kroger, it should be noted, was one of the retail giants identified by the Department of Labor that purchased produce harvested by workers slaving away for Bladimir Moreno’s LVH operation.

To compel these corporate chains to commit to only sourcing produce from growers that abide by the code of conduct laid out in the Fair Food Program, and to combat the scourge of forced labor that still plagues the agricultural supply chain, the CIW is leading the “Build a New World” march, which will last five days and cross a 50-mile expanse through Southern Florida. The march began on Tuesday, March 14, in the agricultural community of Pahokee, where Moreno’s captive migrant workers were discovered, and will end at the wealthy enclave of Palm Beach on March 18. Ahead of the march, Maximillian Alvarez spoke with Lupe Gonzalo, a longtime farmworker who is now a staff member and organizer for CIW, about the importance of this march, the success of the Fair Food Program, and the ongoing fight for dignity and justice for farmworkers everywhere. Ileana Roque González provided interpretation and Adriana Garriga-López translated.