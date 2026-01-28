Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    Activism Fascism Repression US

    Enough

    Time for a truly massive general strike
    avatarBy Z ArticleNo Comments2 Mins Read
    Source: Substack
    George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis

    Enough.

    I believe the shots that killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good are the shots heard ‘round the world that will topple the Trump regime.

    From Minneapolis to Davos, people are joining together against Trump’s tyranny.

    In Minnesota, they are joining across ethnicity, race, and class against Trump’s gestapo tactics, repression, and murders. Solidarity is spreading to other cities.

    In Europe, they are joining across national boundaries against Trump’s threats to their sovereignty, the European Community, and NATO.

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a speech that drew a standing ovation from world leaders at Davos, called on “middle powers” like Canada and Europe to form a new alliance against economic coercion from the world’s great powers (by which he clearly meant Trump’s United States and Putin’s Russia).

    Across America and across the world, people are realizing it’s not possible to appease America’s dictator. The only way to deal with him is to stand up to him — and the only way to stand up to him is by joining together against him.

    Trump backed down from his threatened tariffs on Europe for not supporting his acquisition of Greenland, because Europe and Canada held firm.

    Of course, Trump is now hitting back. He’s openly contemplating using the Insurrection Act against Americans who oppose him. He’s threatening Carney’s government with 100 percent tariffs on all Canadian products coming into the U.S. if Canada makes a deal with China. The mad dictator is losing his mind.

    Europeans and much of the rest of the world have lived under dictatorships. Until now — until Trump — Americans had not.

    Yet the “greatest generation” of Americans — including many of our parents and grandparents — risked their lives fighting dictators so that this country would remain free and democratic.

    So far, two Americans, both age 37, have given up their lives in Minneapolis in resisting the dictator now occupying the Oval Office.

    We must now join together, all of us, to peacefully and decidedly end his dictatorship.

    In memory of parents and grandparents who made the supreme sacrifice — in memory of Renee Good and Alex Pretti — we must bring down this regime. The first step is a massive general strike.

    We will say loudly and clearly: Enough.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Robert Bernard Reich is an American professor, author, lawyer, and political commentator. He worked in the administrations of Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, and served as Secretary of Labor from 1993 to 1997 in the cabinet of President Bill Clinton. He was also a member of President Barack Obama's economic transition advisory board. Reich has been the Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley since January 2006. He was formerly a lecturer at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government and a professor of social and economic policy at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management of Brandeis University.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Sound is muted by default.  Tap 🔊 for the full experience

    CRITICAL ACTION

    Critical Action is a longtime friend of Z and a music and storytelling project grounded in liberation, solidarity, and resistance to authoritarian power. Through music, narrative, and multimedia, the project engages the same political realities and movement traditions that guide and motivate Z’s work.

    If this project resonates with you, you can learn more about it and find ways to support the work using the link below.

    Instagram Tiktok Youtube Twitter Facebook

    No Paywalls. No Billionaires.
    Just People Power.

    Z Needs Your Help!

    ZNetwork reached millions, published 800 originals, and amplified movements worldwide in 2024 – all without ads, paywalls, or corporate funding. Read our annual report here.

    Now, we need your support to keep radical, independent media growing in 2025 and beyond. Every donation helps us build vision and strategy for liberation.

    CONTRIBUTE

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.