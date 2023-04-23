Earth Day 2023 – Investing in Our Planet

Today [April 22] is Earth Day. “Invest in our Planet“ is this year’s theme. This week also includes our national Tax Day when we fund our nation’s priorities. At this point in history our planet faces two existential threats: the threats of catastrophic climate change and of nuclear war. It is important to recognize their interconnectedness. Taking a closer look at our tax expenditures gives insight into our investment in our planet and all of its inhabitants.

A critical component of addressing climate change is moving to a carbon free economy. Yet, the United States spends approximately $20 billion annually on fossil fuel subsidies that are the principal cause of climate change. As the effects of climate change continue, precious natural resources become scarce. This promotes conflict as access to these resources diminishes. That conflict on an international level can result in climate wars. This is clearly recognized by military leaders who have long described climate change as a “threat multiplier,” further connecting these existential threats, which is ironic as the Pentagon remains the world’s largest single emitter of greenhouse gasses. This fear of impending conflict has resulted in the largest U.S. defense budget in history, including over $90 billion in funding of all U.S. nuclear weapons programs as noted in the release this week of the “US nuclear weapons community costs” program.

As we look towards our future and investing in our planet, we must realize the interconnectedness of our existential threats, and we must demand a redirection of our national priorities.

These expenditures rob our communities of precious resources necessary to address the most critical needs. What is needed is a rebuilding of their infrastructure and a just transition from a fossil fuel economy. Tragically, much of the impact of the fossil fuel, extractive economy, at every level exists in and around the most at-risk communities dramatically affecting their health and well-being. These communities that have been overlooked or left behind bear the brunt of our misplaced priorities.

Just how do these nuclear expenditures impact our communities? In Jackson, Mississippi, with its population of 148,761, recently in the news for water shortages and contamination, its residents earn a per capita income 62% of the national average. Their tax dollar contribution to nuclear weapons programs is ~ $25 million dollars. For Flint, Michigan, still recommending lead-removing filters for its water, with its 80,628 residents earning a per capita income of 50% of the national average, has a nuclear contribution of over $10.8 million dollars. The Navajo Nation, whose 143,435 residents have experienced the health legacy of having been victims of significant radiation exposure from nuclear weapons testing and development for decades, whose per capita income is 40% of the national average, will spend over $15.6 million on nuclear weapons programs. The nation’s poorest county of Buffalo County, South Dakota with its 1,923 largely indigenous Crow Creek Sioux Tribe residents, earning on average 32% of the national average, will spend ~$167 thousand dollars as their contribution to nuclear weapons programs.

Is this their priority? Does it add in any way to their security, health, or wellbeing? In reality, nuclear weapons are among the greatest threats to their security. In a participatory democracy is this how they would choose to spend their treasure and invest in our planet this Earth Day?

As we look towards our future and investing in our planet, we must realize the interconnectedness of our existential threats, and we must demand a redirection of our national priorities. Bold actions on each of these crises include the Green New Deal and fossil fuel transition, the abolition of nuclear weapons, supporting “Back from the Brink”, and the recently introduced H. Res 77, that supports the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and the precautionary measures necessary during that process. Ask your Representative to Co-sponsor this resolution.

Ultimately to achieve peace with the planet we must have peace on the planet. Each of us has a role to play in achieving this reality.