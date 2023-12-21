Don’t Let the Flailing Center Box Out the Left’s Powerful Possibilities

As Israel ratcheted up the destruction of Gaza over the last two months, the news of the genocide itself has competed with the relentless coverage of the political divisions at elite institutions and among Jews. Meanwhile, in Queens, N.Y., far from the spotlight, working-class Muslims (joined by their Jewish, Christian, Sikh, Korean and Hindu neighbors) continued their weekly protests at the office of Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), who has not yet called for a cease-fire despite representing one of the most Muslim congressional districts in the United States.

Similar solidarity was seen at Columbia University after the administration disbanded student chapters of Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine. In response, more than 80 multiracial and multiethnic student groups coalesced to support these chapters and continue their antiwar efforts. Thousands of Columbia alumni signed a petition decrying the administration’s action shortly after a ​“doxxing truck” targeted pro-cease-fire students and prompted a response from students across the political divide. For the first time, professors formed a Faculty for Justice in Palestine group.

Both efforts — outside Meng’s office and at Columbia — offer critical and hopeful lessons for all leftists.

The genocide of Palestinians is happening in real time, and the Left must continue to press for an immediate cease-fire as the first step toward Palestinian freedom. The enormous, growing grassroots movement which has emerged since October 7 presents a powerful counter-model to ethnonationalism: a participatory, multi-ethnic society demanding democratic representation. The insistent view that Jews are alone and uniquely vulnerable in both the United States and throughout the world — which is coming from mainstream media and legacy Jewish institutions — clouds real opportunities for Jews on the Left — and the Left as a whole.

More than 85% of the population of Gaza has been displaced. About 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, and more than half of those who have died — 10,000 — are reportedly children. Israel has deliberately destroyed hospitals, schools, mosques, flour mills, news offices, refugee camps and United Nations facilities in what is clearly an attempt to obliterate what little infrastructure made Gaza (just barely) livable through 16 previous years of siege

The pro-war organizations like AIPAC and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) are undemocratic legacy Jewish institutions that actively oppose calls for cease-fire, politically and culturally support the war and Israel’s far-right government, and viciously police the use of terms like genocide and ethnic cleansing as attacks on the Jewish people.

The resulting polarization among American Jews and in our institutions illuminates the dynamics also playing out across non-Jewish communities in the United States. In the broadest sense, the divide is between those organizations that support the assault on Gaza (and largely accept the mass deaths of civilians as part of the war project) and those who don’t.

The Jewish organizations on the Left, in partnership with Palestinian, Arab and other groups mostly led by people of color, meanwhile, have unequivocally called for a cease-fire and for the United States to stop sending billions in unconditional military aid to Israel.

In the confounding middle are people and groups that identify as centrists and liberal Zionists. Their public demands are generally limited to minimizing civilian casualties and freeing the hostages (usually with no parallel demand of freedom for Palestinians languishing in Israeli jails, even children). Together with those that oppose a cease-fire, they perpetually reference Hamas’s war crimes on October 7 to avoid confronting the catastrophe in Gaza and to assert that Jews are isolated, besieged by all sides.One example of this brand of false isolation and fearmongering discourse comes from liberal comedian Amy Schumer, who, in the wake of October 7, posted a widespread meme that ended with, ​“But I stood alone, because I am a Jew.” The conceit is, of course, ludicrous. Neither American Jews nor Israeli Jews are alone: President Joe Biden quickly flew to hug Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Hamas attack, nearly every Global North government expressed solidarity with Israel, and Congress passed a resolution supporting Israel while placing the blame for Palestinian deaths on Hamas and then went about working to send billions in aid (and providing an unending stockpile of weapons) to Israel. Schumer’s meme also reinforces the canard promulgated since the 2017 Women’s March that Jews are somehow unwelcome on the Left.

All this makes it understandable why we Leftists find it difficult to resist arguing about reality with so many prominent people, media outlets and institutions. They’re working from a shared, well-established script to impose limits on the use of language and the contours of public discourse. Those constraints include vociferous objections to phrases like ​“From the river to the sea” and the repeated, required insistence on the condemnation and repeated disavowals of Hamas before permitting any mention of Israel’s ongoing apartheid against Palestinians. Those limits are on display in the super-charged effort to conflate antisemitism with criticisms of Israel, painting nearly every challenge to Israel’s attacks on Gaza as antisemitic — from universities banning student groups to employers firing workers for pro-Palestine tweets to Congressional censure to the shameful House resolution, passed in early December, equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism.

SAFETY, COMFORT, ISOLATION

Centrist and right-wing institutions, both Jewish and Christian, continue to construe the widespread opposition to Israeli violence as a threat, rather than as evidence of a well-functioning pluralistic society (with plenty of room for Jews of any opinion). Promoting this view is having profound effects on individuals. A friend recently recounted a story about a Shabbat dinner with his mom and sister, who belong to the Modern Orthodox community he has since left. That night, his family members predicted that at least half of their community will leave their homes in the United States for Israel by the spring because, he says, they feel they will be safer in Israel than in their affluent New Jersey suburb. This anecdote illustrates the expectation, expressed by many American Jews, that antisemitic hordes are poised to descend on their doorsteps. Antisemitic threats against synagogues and Jewish institutions have, distressingly, risen since October 7. These incidents are conflated with Zionists’ discomfort with protesters chanting phrases like ​“Let Gaza Live” and ​“Free Palestine,” which they interpret as a genocidal threat rather than a humanistic plea. The conflation of actual antisemitic threats with the lurid news coverage of incidents that are neither antisemitic nor threatening as such is shaping a widespread perception that is out of sync with reality. The inability to distinguish ​“safe” from ​“comfortable” speaks to the disconnect between facts and the communal emotional state stoked by the misinformation and disinformation spreading through social media feeds, legacy Jewish institutions and the Israeli government — perhaps most apparent in the misdirecting refrain that ​“October 7 is the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.”

The ​“largest massacre of Jews” line intentionally triggers a powerful and traumatic sense of vulnerability and victimization. It evokes a history when Jews suffered a genocide as a minority in Europe to entirely invert the current vast power asymmetry between Israel (a nuclear power with one of the largest armies in the world and the overwhelming backing of the Global North) and the stateless Palestinians (who have endured 75 years of land left, poverty, occupation, dehumanization and apartheid). This deliberate formulation — the connection of this moment with the still-electric third rail of the failure of U.S. and European societies to save millions of Jews and others during the Holocaust — serves not only to obfuscate the systematic war crimes Israel has been committing against Palestinians since 1948, but to drive such fear to the point that war crimes are not only acceptable, but justified (even expected). It’s a similar power dynamic to former president Donald Trump’s 2016 appeal — based on amped-up white resentment, imagined Christian persecution, anti-Asian and anti-Jewish conspiracy theories, and undisguised racism and misogyny — which has now become the norm from Freedom Caucus members and their allies. It serves to justify vigilante violence, police murder and despicable border policies, many of which — like Israel’s genocide of Palestinians—violate international law. The ​“massacre” line seeks to conflate Hamas with the Nazis. This is specious. The Nazis used German military and police — the state apparatus — to displace and kill thousands of people as they took over country after country. Hamas, whatever its varied and contradictory statements about Jews as a whole, is not the global power Israel is. Israel’s state apparatus keeps Palestinians inside Gaza, imprisoned and besieged. The Hamas attack was not an antisemitic act. Hamas targeted Israelis as oppressors of their people, not as Jews. In fact, non-Jews number substantially among the killed and captured. This distinction does not excuse attacks on civilians, but failing to acknowledge the fundamental difference between the massacres of the Holocaust and the October 7 attacks is a bad-faith argument. The legacy Jewish institutions and lawmakers parroting this refrain and fostering waves of Holocaust metaphors and concerns about antisemitism on college campuses have created a self-fulfilling antisemitism feedback loop. The loop is designed to use fears of a rising tide of anti-Jewish violence and non-existant structural discrimination to concentrate attention on Zionists’ feelings of vulnerability, which boxes everyone else out of the discourse and advances the conflation of antisemitism and anti-Zionism.