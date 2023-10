The absence of the state exacerbated the consequences of earthquakes and other previous disasters, including the 2022 Larache wildfires. The ‘new development model’ that has been prioritized by the state since 2021 discusses the ‘resurgence of a strong state’, but this seems to apply primarily to rescuing, stimulating and supporting the private sector, as was evident during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the midst of the pandemic, the state unveiled an economic revival plan (through sub-contracting to the private sector) with a financial allocation of $11.7 billion. In contrast, the Special Fund for the Management of the Covid-19 Pandemic has received $4.1 billion, of which $1.4 billion were disbursed to support 5.5 million families, and $584 million were allocated to compensate wage earners whose employment had ceased. These figures reveal the essence of the ‘strong state’ described in the new development model: where the state plays the role of a crutch supporting private capital and providing targeted, limited and temporary assistance to the workforce. This approach aims to limit social tensions and ensure social and political stability, while doing little to reform the underlying flaws of an unjust economic model.

Those living in the villages and marginalised neighbourhoods have all but been excluded from this new model of statecraft, except when the need arises for suppressing their struggles or placating them through charitable programmes aimed at alleviating poverty — often referred to as ‘social protection’. The impact of the earthquake was most severe in the most marginalised and poorest areas, including villages in the countryside, city peripheries and small urban centres such as Marrakesh, Chichaoua, Taroudant, Ouarzazate and Azilal. It further damaged the precarious living conditions of a population already impoverished by neoliberalism and state negligence. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the catastrophic earthquake of 8 September 2023 affected more than 300,000 people in the UNESCO World Heritage city of Marrakesh alone.6

The impacts of the earthquake were more severe in rural areas. After years of ostensibly promoting rural development, the state now cites the absence of infrastructure and roads as the reason it was unable to provide adequate aid to rural earthquake victims. This justification obscures a stark reality: the state is more than capable of intervening swiftly in some of these same places when it comes to suppressing resistance movements or in bailing out the private sector with public finances, but incapable of providing urgent disaster relief. This underscores the truths about the ‘strong state’ promised by the ‘new development model’. In fact, it is a state that acts efficiently to oppress the impoverished while supporting the affluent.

According to the latest report (in 2014) from the Higher Planning Commission, multidimensional poverty has historically been primarily a rural issue. In 2014, 85.4% of Moroccans living in poverty resided in rural areas, as compared to 80% in 2004. The report also highlights that Marrakech-Safi is the region with the highest poverty rate in Morocco.7 The state’s neoliberal economic approach further perpetuates long running historical disparities within Morocco, reminiscent of the colonial-era divisions between the ‘productive/useful’ and ‘unproductive/useless’ regions (where the label ‘productive’ refers to the extent to which an area can generate profits). The contradiction goes further than this division itself and is also evident within major city centres. There, investments prioritise the development of robust infrastructure to attract private capital, while the outskirts remain home to millions of workers and marginalised communities. In cities, public finances are allocated towards modern infrastructure, including international airports, motorways, railways and the high-speed Buraq train. All of these are aimed at stimulating private investment, not necessarily serving the needs of local residents.

The longstanding practice of promoting private investment through infrastructure development funded from the balance sheet is not new, going back decades as documented by the publication of a report in 2006, entitled ‘The Possible Morocco: 50 years of human development’, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Morocco’s independence. The report highlighted that the finances of the Hassan II Fund for Economic and Social Development, derived from the privatisation of public enterprises, have been directed towards structural projects, encompassing both infrastructure development and those designed to attract private investments. The funds are allocated to programmes aimed at completing infrastructure and provide direct financial support to private investors.8 Similarly, the 2021 New Development Model, which remains government policy, reaffirms the crucial role of the public sector in enhancing competition within national economy and catalysing the private sector.

Neoliberal policies in Morocco are exacerbating the impact of natural disasters like earthquakes, floods, fires and droughts, creating a class-based dimension to these issues (where the precarious lives of the poor are disproportionately affected) and spatial dimensions (where the most marginalised areas in urban cities and the countryside are most impacted).9 This is not unique to underdeveloped countries, as austerity policies have led to similar consequences in much more developed countries such as the US. In the case of Hurricane Katrina’s impact on New Orleans in 2005, Noam Chomsky highlighted the role of budget cuts that were imposed on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the three years preceding the hurricane. These budget cuts exacerbated the disaster’s ramifications, revealing class and racial disparities, with a disproportionate impact on black, working-class, and poor communities. Chomsky concluded then that the neoliberalism of the Bush administration resulted in a state incapable of serving its citizens in general, highlighting yet another characteristic of a dysfunctional and failed state.10

In Morocco, reports from the World Bank and the IMF consistently emphasise the need to ‘review the role of the state’, a phrase that the Moroccan government frequently quotes verbatim. In practice, this translates into a reduction in the state’s social responsibilities. This leads to an increased focus on supporting private capital and an intensification of repression, exacerbated by the shifting social and political power dynamics of a post-decolonisation context. As applied to natural disasters, austerity in social infrastructure investments, including healthcare, education and disaster preparedness and prevention makes the impact of natural disasters worse.

Austerity has also impacted the Moroccan National Centre for Scientific and Technical Research (CNRST), which houses the National Institute of Geophysics. Budget cuts increasingly exempt the state from funding education and scientific research, as policies emphasise the need to ‘diversify sources of funding’ by such institutes.11