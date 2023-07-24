Despite Heat Deaths, Many States Don’t Require Water Breaks

Texas business interests and Republican lawmakers say employers need regulatory consistency, and that city-by-city rules hurt job growth.

Texas state Sen. Brandon Creighton, a Republican who helped carry the legislation, tweeted that it is ​“the most pro-business, pro-growth bill passed in the 88th Legislative session, and will be a lifeline to Texas job creators.”

Still, many union and migrant advocates have called on states to write more stringent regulations. California laid the basis for worker protections in 2005 with emergency standards, since made permanent and amended, requiring access to shade and water, along with training and emergency response standards.

In 2021, Oregon and Washington state set temporary emergency standards after the heat wave across the Pacific Northwest killed hundreds of people. Oregon’s have since become permanent; Washington is working on setting permanent rules.

Months after that heat wave, President Joe Biden directed OSHA to begin rulemaking for a federal heat-protection standard. It takes years on average to go through the process, and a rule could be stalled depending on who wins the 2024 presidential election.

In Minnesota, where air conditioning is less common than in more southern states, state rules require indoor temperatures to remain below certain levels depending on the intensity of the work.

Other state-based efforts have not become law.

New York legislation that would have required worker protections—including shade and water breaks for outdoor laborers — in extreme weather died in committee last month.

In Nevada, the Senate passed a similar bill after language requiring hourly 10-minute breaks was changed to ​“periods throughout the workday” so workers could ​“hydrate, as needed.” The bill was last heard in a May committee meeting in the state’s Assembly.

Bipartisan efforts in Florida to set heat standards for worker safety have failed the past three years, including in the most recent legislative session that ended in May, according to the Miami Herald.

The Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board surprised some observers in 2021 by narrowly rejecting proposed heat-safety standards for outdoor laborers just two years after voting unanimously to develop the rules. Opponents cited the potential federal OSHA rule currently being developed.

Maryland passed a bill in 2020 requiring a new rule, but those standards are still being written as business and environmental advocates weigh in. Last November, for example, the Natural Resources Defense Council wrote that the proposed rule was too ​“weak and unenforceable” to have much effect.

Other states, such as North Carolina, like the federal OSHA agency advise the public that heat stress standards might apply under the ​“general duty clause.”