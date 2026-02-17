Dancing With the Beautiful People

It was a privilege to sit and stand, to chant and dance a bit. To savour the moment and enjoy vegan chocolates outside the Royal Courts of Justice – the High Court in London yesterday [Friday 13 February].

To celebrate the ruling by Judicial Review that the Home Secretary’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action as a Terrorist Group was unlawful.

I came prepared as per briefing instructions with a tough waterproof plastic bag to sit on, enough food and water to last a while and a piece of paper to write on and hold up my sign.

I walked from Waterloo station liberated, phone-less, using cash to buy a return train ticket that morning – face to face -an almost forgotten experience for me.

A woman in an orange vest labeled “wellbeing” smiles welcomingly “are you sitting today?” She asks and gives a group of us little white “bust cards” on one side is an agreement about our actions today and on the other side more instructions to follow if taken into custody by the police, a number to call. I explain that it is my first time and I’m welcomed again by those around me, everyone is very grateful for my presence. I am both energised and nervous the mood is excited and hopeful given recent news.

I’m in great company: Amnesty International, Quakers for Peace as well as other groups, concerned citizens, young and old. My neighbours are happy to talk and share their stories one coming this morning on a 6am bus from Leicester -they have an Elbit factory there. Another man drove through the night from Scotland.

Soon it’s time. Like a cascading row of dominoes -only slower given bad-backs and aches in knees people begin to take their space sitting on steps and on the ground and on fold out chairs. I join in.

I borrow a marker from a neighbour to write the words “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action” on my paper and hold it in front of me like many more have done at organised events since last summer.

Journalists and other activists take photographs and ask a few questions. Others offer support. Things settle down. Part of our agreement is to spend the first hour of sitting in silence. After what feels like not long at all a little nervous cheer is heard which ripples out, “we won!”

The excitement spreads out before any specific news. I don’t want to get carried away without any specific information. Most people to my left are celebrating and jubilant, whereas to my right there’s a group of about 10 people still sitting, not getting carried away.

There is a push and a press conference starts. I can’t hear or get close enough so, feeling in that mood, I ask the nearest sitter for permission to join them and I make myself comfortable sitting again. Thankfully an orange vested action support volunteer comes over to inform us that the judges found in our favour, that the then Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s actions were unlawful. We are welcome to keep sitting but the action will be considered finished at 11 o’clock.

We have some more minutes to sit and observe. Sky News and the BBC, the big broadcasters are recoding their pieces and a Spanish (Catalan) Journalist has a proper chat with my neighbour.

Sure this court case is won, but people are still dying in Gaza every day. We have food in our bellies and a roof over our heads. Whilst weapons are manufactured in this country and used to conduct a genocide in Palestine, with the full support of our Government. What is international Law?

When the time comes I stand up and am drawn to the young people with the megaphone. Passing it around, leading the chanting that I’ve been listening to at marches and rallies for a while now. It’s the same words but refreshed and jubilant with energy and belief. Many people know each other, they hug and greet and congratulate. I spot Crispin Flintoff and his cameraman wandering around chatting to everyone -doing a live stream. It’s his work that’s probably most responsible for me being here today.

The outrage I felt listening to the testimonies of, amongst others, principled well-spoken doctors who lost their jobs. Persecuted, harassed by police and abandoned by their professional bodies for their stance.

But now I’m not angry. I’m buoyed up with energy. Humanised, proud that I could be here today. I’m part of a movement, I’m celebrating a win!