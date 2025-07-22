Cuomo Gets One Thing Right: Young New York Jews Support Zohran

In response to former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recent comments that young, Jewish, and pro-Palestinian voters overwhelmingly supported and helped Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani win in June, Jewish Voice for Peace Action issued the following statement:

Beth Miller, Political Director, JVP Action:

“In a shocking turn of events, Andrew Cuomo got one thing right: young Jewish voters overwhelmingly supported Zohran Mamdani for mayor. And they did this not in spite of, but because of, his support for Palestinian rights. Jewish New Yorkers want elected officials with consistent values, whose progressive politics do not stop at our city’s borders.

“Mamdani’s unapologetic support for freedom, justice, and equality for all people — including Palestinians — was a political boon to his campaign, and was one of the primary motivators for many Jews in his historic canvassing operation. Meanwhile, Cuomo decided his path back to political power was through Islamophobic fearmongering about antisemitism, and doubling down on support for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, even going so far as to join Netanyahu’s legal team after the International Court charged him with war crimes. The pro-Cuomo Super PAC spent over $25 million, relying on Islamophobic smears to attack Mamdani. It failed spectacularly.

“Corrupt and cynical politicians like Cuomo and Eric Adams will continue to fail because they are offering nothing more than hate and division. New York Jews see that Mamdani is putting forward a vision rooted in humanity and dignity. He’s working for a better life for all. And that’s what we are fighting for.”

JVP Action endorsed Mamdani on October 23, the day he launched his campaign. The organization mobilized over 2,500 volunteers and led canvasses across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island that knocked an estimated 80,000 doors.

While Cuomo holds closed-door fundraisers in the Hamptons, JVP Action members will continue knocking doors across the city to elect a mayor who supports humanity for everyone, from NYC to Palestine.

Beth Miller is available to speak with the media.