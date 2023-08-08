Corporate Greed is a Moral Crisis. Working People Are Fighting Back.

Workers across the country are embracing their power in unprecedented ways. Many hope this “hot labor summer” is just the beginning.

Workers have had enough.

In what many have labeled ​“hot labor summer,” hundreds of thousands of laborers are raising their voices and taking to the streets to demand living wages and better working conditions.

From thousands of writers and actors in Hollywood to thousands of airport workers at major travel hubs nationwide to hotel workers in southern California, working people, across the country and across industries, are embracing their power in unprecedented ways. Starbucks workers are boldly calling out corporate greed and fighting for a fair contract; hundreds of thousands of UPS drivers have possibly averted what would have been one of the largest walkouts in U.S. history at a single employer by flexing their muscles to win a historic contract; and laborers with the Union of Southern Service Workers are challenging the legacy of Jim Crow in the South as they call out exploitative employers like Waffle House.

The power of this moment is impossible to ignore. Beyond grabbing headlines, the wave of recent strikes and union activity is driving change across industries. Workers are standing together to challenge a system that puts all the power in the hands of employers. From A-list actors to fast-food cooks, workers are united in their fight against the rapacious CEOs padding company profits while working people struggle to survive.

Workers joining together and speaking out have helped make unions more popular than they have been in years, with more than 70% of Americans saying they approve of unions (the highest that number has been since 1965) — and it’s no surprise why. Workers in unions earn an average of 18% more than non-union workers and have better access to paid leave and healthcare. This is part of why union membership serves as a way to combat racial and gender wealth gaps and lessens income inequality.

Hotel workers represented by Unite Here Local 11 picket outside the InterContenental hotel on day one of a strike by workers at many major hotels in Southern California. Photo by Mario Tama via Getty Images

In the U.S., poverty is a death sentence. It kills more people than homicide, respiratory disease, gun violence and opioid overdoses—and that was before the Covid pandemic.